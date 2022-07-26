Edward Kang and Kandis Kovalsky to Present How to Whet Uncle Sam's Whistle: A Guide to Litigating Cases under the False Claims Act at NAPABA 2022 National Convention

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kang Haggerty LLC managing member Edward T. Kang and member Kandis L. Kovalsky are program panelists for the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) National Convention continuing legal education program, How to Whet Uncle Sam's Whistle: A Guide to Litigating Cases under the False Claims Act, taking place at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on November 4, 2022. The program will provide an informed discussion about common issues that arise in litigating declined False Claims Act (FCA) cases from the perspectives of counsel for Relators, the Government, and defendants.

The NAPABA Convention is the largest annual gathering of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) attorneys, judges, law professors, and law students. The conference runs from November 3-6, 2022.

In discussing litigating the declined FCA case, the program will cover issues that commonly arise in litigating cases brought under the FCA where the government declines to intervene, with a particular focus on healthcare cases. The panelists will offer discussion from the points of view of counsel for Relators, Government, and Defendants. The panelists will discuss issues that often arise in (i) motion to dismiss briefing, including the original source exception, the public disclosure bar, filing under seal, first to file, materiality, scienter, Rule 9(b), and causation; (ii) discovery, including the handling information subject to HIPAA, Touhy requests to government agencies, and managing costs; and (iii) settlement. This program will also include an explanation of the key provisions of the FCA, recent key cases involving the healthcare industry, and recent policy developments and enforcement trends under the Biden Administration.

Edward T. Kang is the managing member of Kang Haggerty LLC, based in Philadelphia, PA. He has spent his career protecting clients' rights against some of the largest companies in the United States. As a seasoned litigator, Edward is an expert at rooting out deceit and fraud and ensuring his clients obtain maximum results in every action.

Kandis L. Kovalsky is an accomplished business and trial lawyer at Kang Haggerty LLC in Philadelphia. Kandis represents relators in high stakes qui tam actions filed under the federal and state False Claims Acts relating to fraud on government healthcare payors such as Medicare, Medicaid, Department of Defense TRICARE, State Children's Health Insurance Program, Veterans Health Administration, and the Indian Health Service program.

Kolin C. Tang is a partner with Miller Shah LLP, based in Southern California. Kolin works on ERISA, antitrust, consumer fraud, and securities cases. He has also worked as a legal intern at the Federal Trade Commission, where he was involved with antitrust and consumer protection issues.

Steve Koh is a partner with Perkins Coie LLP, based in Seattle, Washington. Steve has extensive experience defending clients in False Claims Act investigations and lawsuits around the country, whether brought directly by the Department of Justice or individuals purporting to act on the government's behalf.

Erika Hiramatsu is Supervising Deputy Attorney General, Office of the Attorney General, State of California, Division of Medi-Cal Fraud & Elder Abuse, based in San Diego, CA.

Grace Y. Park is an Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney's Office, Central District of California, based in Los Angeles. She has been with the Central District of California since September 2017 and joined the Civil Fraud section in November 2019.

Kang Haggerty LLC is a boutique business litigation firm with offices in Philadelphia, PA and Marlton, NJ. The Whistleblower Advocates is a division of Kang Haggerty dedicated to representing clients with whistleblower (qui tam) claims in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and throughout New Jersey and the Delaware Valley. For more information, please visit, www.KangHaggerty.com or The Whistleblower Advocates.

