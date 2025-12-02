Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. Ranked Among Top 100 Wrongful Death Verdicts in the United States

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. has been recognized by Top Verdict™ for securing one of the Top 100 Wrongful Death Verdicts in the United States for 2024. The firm's $4.5 million medical malpractice verdict in Estate of Sullivan v. Rojas, et al. ranked No. 85 nationwide.

The case was tried in Duval County, Florida, by Thomas S. Edwards Jr. and Douglas H. Clifton, who represented the surviving family of a patient who died after hospital physicians failed to properly monitor and respond to signs of cardiac distress.

According to publicly reported trial coverage, the jury found two physicians negligent and awarded $4.5 million in damages to the surviving spouse and children for their emotional and financial losses, as well as estate-related damages under Florida's Wrongful Death Act. Because the jury verdict significantly exceeded a prior reasonable offer to settle the case, Florida law provided the right to attorney's fees and costs of the case, in addition to the jury verdict for damages.

Top Verdict™ is an independent legal publication that compiles annual lists of the nation's largest jury awards based on verified case results. Rankings reflect the gross amount awarded by juries prior to any statutory caps or post-trial reductions.

"This recognition reflects the importance of accountability when medical negligence leads to preventable loss," said Thomas S. Edwards Jr., Board-Certified Civil Trial Lawyer and founding partner. "We are honored to have helped the Sullivan family obtain answers and a measure of justice after an unthinkable tragedy."

The 2024 listing adds to the firm's history of significant results in medical malpractice and wrongful death cases, including prior recoveries of $228 million, $178 million, and $23 million.

About Edwards & Ragatz, P.A.

Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. is a Jacksonville-based trial law firm focused on serious personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death litigation. Led by Board-Certified Civil Trial Lawyer Thomas S. Edwards Jr., the firm brings more than 150 years of combined experience and a record of landmark verdicts and settlements on behalf of patients and families. Edwards & Ragatz has been consistently recognized as a Tier 1 "Best Law Firm" in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs. Learn more at www.edwardsragatz.com .

