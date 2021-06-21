Edwin M. Schottenstein, MD, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwin M. Schottenstein, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for a Top Ophthalmologist and his exemplary contributions in the medical field.

Edwin M. Schottenstein, MD, FACS

Having led an outstanding medical career for over 40 years, Dr. Edwin M. Schottenstein is renowned as one of New York City's top board-certified ophthalmologists. He has garnered a commendable reputation for providing compassionate and thorough care for his patients. His attention to detail and willingness to spend the extra time with patients to resolve their needs is the guiding principle of his entire staff, and truly sets his practice apart from other New York City ophthalmologists.



Backed by many years of rigorous training, Dr. Schottenstein offers a vast repertoire of expertise in specialized eye surgery and vision preservation and restoration. He specializes in the treatment of Comprehensive Ophthalmological Conditions such as Glaucoma, Dry Eye Syndrome, Refractive Cataract and Implant Surgery, Femtosecond Laser Assisted Phacoemulsification, Refractive Intraocular Lens Implantation, Microinvasive Glaucoma Surgery, Durysta Glaucoma Implantation, Lipiflow Dry Eye Treatment, and Ophthalmic Manifestations of Diabetes. He has offered high-quality visual care from his office in Manhattan's Upper West Side for over 36 years. His office provides a variety of services for your ophthalmologic needs, including cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, and helping patients with dry eye syndrome and ophthalmic manifestations of diabetes.



Dr. Schottenstein was influenced by his father, Harold Schottenstein, who graduated from Ohio State University at the age of 19 with a degree in pharmacy. Since at the time, the state of Ohio required that one be 21 to be a licensed pharmacist, Harold Schottenstein enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a medic, storming the beaches of Normandy on D Day, under the leadership of General George Patton and more directly under Colonel Dr. Robert Milton Zollinger, discoverer of a refractory ulcer disease called Zollinger-Ellison syndrome.



Staying up to date with the latest advancements in the field, he has participated in thousands of hours of continuing education courses. He has completed extensive training and has experience in providing comprehensive eye care for patients of all ages from infants to seniors. Lecturing in ophthalmology to physicians in the medical community throughout his extensive career, Dr. Schottenstein has dedicated many years of his professional life to the continued education of both students and his fellow colleagues in ophthalmology. He not only stays current with the latest ophthalmologic advancement of knowledge and ophthalmic procedures, but he is also a mentor and a teacher to those who have followed him. Dr. Schottenstein has played an integral part in the training and development of over 400 ophthalmic surgeons, including the current Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai and current Chairperson of The Manhattan Eye Ear and Nose Hospital. In addition, he has written numerous articles for medical journals and chapters for textbooks about comprehensive ophthalmology and glaucoma care, and in 2002 he was a consultant to the team of computer scientist who wrote the very first electronic medical record software for the specialty of ophthalmology, still in use today called IO Practiceware.



Among his academic achievements, he completed his undergraduate studies at Stanford University and went on to attend the Medical College of Ohio (now University of Toledo). He received residency training in ophthalmology at Hahnemann University (now Drexel University) and also studied as a glaucoma subspecialist by completing a fellowship at the prestigious New York Eye and Ear Infirmary (now The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai). Currently, Dr. Schottenstein is a Clinical Assistant Professor and Attending Ophthalmologist at New York University's School of Medicine. In addition to his teaching role, he is an Attending Surgeon at The New York Ear and Eye Infirmary of Mount Sinai, where he participates in their highly respected glaucoma and trauma services.



Committed to improving eyesight and ensuring optimal visual health, Dr. Schottenstein is board-certified in ophthalmology by the American Board of Ophthalmology. His status as board-certified means that he has completed years of rigorous training in specialized surgery, vision preservation, and restoration. A diplomat of the prestigious American Board of Ophthalmology, Dr. Schottenstein has also been inducted into the Fellow American College of Surgeons (FACS), a designation given to accomplished surgeons. He continues to stay up to date with the latest technologies and advancements in ophthalmology by maintaining memberships with several professional organizations, including the American Glaucoma Society, the New York Glaucoma Society, Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, the New York State Ophthalmological Society, the New York State Medical Society, and the New York County Medical Society. Furthermore, he has written numerous articles for medical journals and chapters for textbooks about comprehensive ophthalmology and glaucoma care.



In his spare time, Dr. Schottenstein enjoys traveling, reading, hiking, designing houses, acting, and playing tennis. He remains affiliated with the United Jewish Appeal and the Team U.S.A. Maccabi Master Division in Tennis.



Dr. Schottenstein's philosophy is to provide a careful, conservative, and thorough approach to delivering high quality eye care. He firmly believes that for many, there are alternative treatment methods available to preserve and restore optimum vision. Surgery is only considered if absolutely necessary. He seeks to provide each patient with the compassionate and personalized eye care they come to expect and deserve. He takes the time necessary to answer any questions you may have to ensure that you have the necessary information to make an informed decision about your treatment. He will create a customized treatment plan to meet your individual needs and desires. He makes every effort to provide open communication. He promises to speak candidly with you about symptoms, your diagnosis, alternative treatments that may exist, and his recommendations. He wants to ensure you are thoroughly informed so you can make an educated decision about your treatment. Working together with his patients, he strives to achieve a true partnership, with one common goal – keeping your eyes healthy and your vision as clear and sharp as possible. His motto is "If anyone can help you, he can." His advice to young people starting out in the profession is "if you have a calling to help others, then stick with it and make it work."



Dr. Schottenstein dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife, Diane, thanking her for her love and support, and in loving memory of his father, Harold Schottenstein.

A proud mentee, Dr. Schottenstein also dedicates this honorable recognition to his mentors, Dr. Donald Kennedy, Professor and Chairman of his Major at Stanford, Human Biology, who subsequently went on to become President of Stanford University and editor of the Journal Science and Dr. Robert Ritch with whom Dr. Schottenstein collaborated in writing two editions of a three-volume textbook entitled The Glaucomas, Mosby.



To learn more, please visit https://www.eyedoctornycnow.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

