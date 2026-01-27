EDX Markets Launches FlowConnect™ to Power Institutional Digital Asset Trading and Infrastructure

Crypto-as-a-service offering enables firms to launch comprehensive digital asset services faster and more securely

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDX Markets, a leading digital asset firm that combines an institutional-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse, today announced the launch of EDX FlowConnect™, a crypto-as-a-service (CaaS) offering that enables firms to quickly and securely launch crypto trading products for their customers.

EDX FlowConnect™ provides access to institutional-grade liquidity, trading infrastructure, clearing and settlement. The fully configurable platform supports trading in spot and perpetual contracts, third-party clearing and stablecoin on-ramp/off-ramp workflows. The offering enables firms to bring a full suite of crypto products to market without the cost or complexity of building and operating their own infrastructure. Clients can choose from the out-of-the-box turnkey solution or a "bring-your-own-provider" approach – making it the market's only fully flexible CaaS product. Additionally, by operating exclusively as an institutional-only trading venue, EDX serves as an unconflicted partner for retail firms.

Built on EDX's proprietary matching engine and clearing system, FlowConnect™ delivers microsecond-level performance to its deep, aggregated liquidity backed by leading traditional finance and crypto-native market makers. The platform offers flexible connectivity options via the cloud or traditional data center and supports trading and settlement across stablecoins, crypto and other eligible collateral types.

EDX FlowConnect™ incorporates advanced risk management and security features, including:

Comprehensive collateral and risk management infrastructure

Advanced market surveillance and a standardized rulebook

Pre-trade risk controls, including max order size, duplicate order checks, price banding and cancel-on-disconnect

Automated post-trade risk management, including configurable margin calls, liquidations and auto-deleveraging

Bankruptcy-remote collateral and settlement accounts with full subaccount segregation

"Institutions are increasingly demanding infrastructure that reflects the standards of traditional financial markets, and FlowConnect™ is designed to help firms quickly launch crypto trading for their clients while meeting those expectations," said Tony Acuña-Rohter, CEO of EDX Markets. "By combining established market structure principles with flexible, ready-to-launch capabilities, FlowConnect™ enables firms to bring crypto offerings to market faster while operating within the standards institutions rely on."

"As institutional participation in digital asset derivatives accelerates globally, the market is demanding not just access — but dependable controls, resilient settlement frameworks, and infrastructure that supports scalable growth," said Kai Kono, CEO of EDXM International. "FlowConnect™ is built to help qualified institutions and partners deploy spot, perpetuals and multi-asset offerings with robust risk controls, strong market structure discipline and institutional-grade collateral — enabling faster launches without compromising on governance and safety."

EDX FlowConnect™ is highly customizable, enabling clients to define trading pairs, margin and liquidation parameters, leverage levels and fee structures. Firms can also launch fully branded white-labeled crypto exchanges, manage client sub-accounts and scale their offerings as demand evolves, all within a transparent, non-conflicted model in which EDX does not compete for retail flow. EDX's dedicated 24/7 global support team will provide high-touch onboarding, integration and ongoing operational support as firms adopt the offering worldwide.

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world's most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world's leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit edxmarkets.com .

Disclaimer: EDX Markets products are available only to institutions in the U.S. and certain other jurisdictions. This communication is directed solely at investment professionals with experience in matters relating to investments. Any investment activity to which it relates, including services or products described, is available only to such persons. Persons who do not have such professional experience may not rely on it. FlowConnect is a trademark of EDX Markets.

