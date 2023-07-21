EECU celebrates new Frisco Financial Center inside H-E-B Flagship Store

News provided by

EECU Credit Union

21 Jul, 2023, 11:41 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFW-based credit union EECU officially celebrated the opening of its 17th Financial Center in Frisco Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening festivities. The Financial Center, inside Frisco's Flagship H-E-B grocery store, serves as the credit union's first location in Collin County.

The ribbon cutting brought in officials from EECU, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, and other local dignitaries to dedicate the Financial Center, meet the staff and see the facility. EECU also presented $2,500 donation checks to the Frisco ISD Education Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Frisco, and Frisco Family Services. 

"This is an exciting opportunity for EECU," said Lonnie Nicholson, EECU president and CEO. "We are establishing an important presence in the Collin County community, as well as continuing to grow alongside H-E-B, a beloved Texas institution with similar values to EECU: unwavering commitment to service, innovation, education, and giving back to the community."

Collin County residents were invited to join the grand opening festivities, where they could enter for the chance to win prizes and giveaways, take a photo with Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy, and meet the EECU team.

EECU's presence in Collin County will continue to grow, as a grand opening for their 18th Financial Center in Plano is expected later this summer.

About EECU Credit Union
With more than $3.4 billion in assets, EECU Credit Union is one of North Texas' largest locally owned financial institutions. For 89 years, EECU has been serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Today, EECU provides more than 267,000 people with a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit eecu.org or connect with EECU on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries:
Adam Hernandez
Director, Digital & Corporate Communications
EECU Credit Union
817-882-0022
[email protected]

SOURCE EECU Credit Union

