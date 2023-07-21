EECU celebrates new Frisco Financial Center inside H-E-B Flagship Store

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFW-based credit union EECU officially celebrated the opening of its 17th Financial Center in Frisco Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening festivities. The Financial Center, inside Frisco's Flagship H-E-B grocery store, serves as the credit union's first location in Collin County.

The ribbon cutting brought in officials from EECU, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, and other local dignitaries to dedicate the Financial Center, meet the staff and see the facility. EECU also presented $2,500 donation checks to the Frisco ISD Education Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Frisco, and Frisco Family Services.

"This is an exciting opportunity for EECU," said Lonnie Nicholson, EECU president and CEO. "We are establishing an important presence in the Collin County community, as well as continuing to grow alongside H-E-B, a beloved Texas institution with similar values to EECU: unwavering commitment to service, innovation, education, and giving back to the community."

Collin County residents were invited to join the grand opening festivities, where they could enter for the chance to win prizes and giveaways, take a photo with Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy, and meet the EECU team.

EECU's presence in Collin County will continue to grow, as a grand opening for their 18th Financial Center in Plano is expected later this summer.

