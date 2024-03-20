EECU Named One of America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions for 2024 by Newsweek

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, DFW-based credit union EECU has been recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Group. An assessment of over 9,440 financial institutions with feedback from over 35,000 customers determined the top 500 regional entities in the United States.



"Regional banks and credit unions play a pivotal role in meeting the needs of communities across the nation," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor in Chief. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024,' highlighting local lenders that are committed to the needs of their communities."

EECU's 4-and-a-half star rating is among the highest for Credit Unions in the state of Texas. It is our mission to deliver banking experiences that enrich the lives and strengthen the financial well-being of our members and to thoughtfully contribute to the success of our industry and the communities we serve.

"We're honored to be recognized alongside other outstanding institutions across the United States," said Lonnie Nicholson, EECU President and CEO. "We're thankful for the trust of our members and community as well as the hard work and dedication of our staff. We look forward to continue supporting our members and community for years to come."

About EECU Credit Union

With more than $3.6 billion in assets, EECU Credit Union is one of North Texas' largest locally owned financial institutions. For 90 years, EECU has been serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Today, EECU provides more than 277,000+ members with a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU.org or connect with EECU on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

