FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EECU has been named the Gold Winner for Best Credit Union in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex by The Dallas Morning News in its annual Best in DFW: People's Choice Awards. The Best in DFW awards celebrate the top businesses, services, and attractions that make North Texas an exceptional place to live.

EECU Named Best Credit Union in DFW by Dallas Morning News

This year's competition featured eight major categories and 122 subcategories, with voting driven by passionate community input. EECU's recognition as the top credit union reflects the trust and loyalty of its Members and the strength of its commitment to personalized service, community support, and financial empowerment.

"We're honored to be voted the Best Credit Union in DFW," said Lonnie Nicholson, EECU President and CEO. "We've been proudly serving North Texas for more than 90 years, and this award is a testament to the hard work of our best-in-class employees and our unwavering dedication to our Members. As we continue growing our presence in North Texas, we remain focused on delivering a faster, friendly banking experience that helps our community thrive."

About EECU

With more than $4.3 billion in assets and over 292,000 Members, EECU is one of North Texas's largest locally-owned financial institutions. EECU is a not-for-profit credit union and has been serving North Texas for more than 90 years. Today, EECU offers a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs, and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU.org or connect with EECU on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Equal Housing Opportunity. Federally Insured by NCUA.

Adam Hernandez

Director, Digital & Corporate Communications

(817) 805-1246

[email protected]

SOURCE EECU