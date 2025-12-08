EECU Offering $65,000 in Scholarships to High School Seniors

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EECU is proud to announce that applications for its 2026 scholarship program are now open. Each year, EECU awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to community service.

In 2026, EECU will be awarding up to $65,000 in scholarships to 13 graduating seniors across North Texas, helping them pursue higher education at institutions across the country. Each student will receive a $5,000 scholarship, reinforcing EECU's commitment to supporting the educational goals of its members and their families.

"EECU has always been passionate about supporting education," said Lonnie Nicholson, President and CEO of EECU. "Our scholarship program helps make higher education more accessible to the students in our community, and it's a privilege to offer financial support to another class of graduates."

Since the program's inception more than 35 years ago, EECU has awarded more than $780,000 in scholarship money to Texas students.

EECU encourages all eligible graduating seniors to apply. High school educators and administrators are encouraged to share the application and eligibility criteria with their students as well.

The application deadline for the EECU scholarship program is January 31, 2026. High school seniors who are EECU Members or whose parents/guardians are Members are eligible to apply. Applicants will be evaluated based on academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, leadership experience, and a personal essay. Finalists will be notified in the spring of 2026.

For more information and to apply, visit https://eecu.org/scholarship.

About EECU

With more than $4.5 billion in assets and over 292,000 Members, EECU is one of North Texas's largest locally-owned financial institutions. EECU is a not-for-profit credit union and has been serving North Texas for more than 90 years. Today, EECU offers a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs, and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU.org or connect with EECU on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Equal Housing Opportunity. Federally Insured by NCUA.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Adam Hernandez

Director, Digital & Corporate Communications

(817) 805-1246

[email protected]

SOURCE EECU