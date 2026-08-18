EECU Names Josh Brian Executive Vice President, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EECU is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Brian as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. Brian will join EECU's executive leadership team and lead initiatives focused on Member growth, market expansion, brand development, and strategic partnerships.

EECU appoints Josh Brian as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer

A longtime Texas financial leader, Brian brings nearly two decades of credit union and financial services leadership experience, with a proven track record of building high-performing teams, driving growth, and improving the financial lives of Members. Throughout his career, Brian has been committed to the credit union mission. His professional and community involvement has emphasized strengthening communities through financial well-being, education, workforce development, and strategic partnerships.

Most recently, Brian served as Chief Growth Officer at TDECU, where he provided executive leadership across a broad portfolio of growth and Member-facing functions in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth markets. His responsibilities included retail banking, mortgage production, wealth and insurance, contact center operations, strategic partnerships, and marketing and community development.

"Josh brings a unique combination of strategic leadership, operational experience, and a deep understanding of the credit union movement," said EECU President & CEO Lonnie Nicholson. "Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an ability to bring people together around a clear vision, translate strategy into results, and remain focused on the Members and communities credit unions exist to serve. We are excited to welcome him to EECU and our executive leadership team."

As EVP, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, Brian will provide executive leadership for EECU's growth and marketing strategy, with a focus on expanding Membership and market presence, deepening Member relationships, strengthening the EECU brand, and driving sustainable growth across the organization.

"I am incredibly honored to join EECU and become part of an organization with such a strong history, culture, and commitment to its Members," Brian said. "I have spent my career believing that credit unions can be both mission-driven and growth-minded. EECU has an extraordinary opportunity to build upon its legacy, deepen relationships with existing Members and introduce the organization to new Members and communities throughout North Texas."

A lifelong learner, Brian earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Houston Christian University and is continuing his executive leadership education at Texas A&M University.

About EECU

With more than $4.7 billion in assets and over 310,000 Members, EECU is one of North Texas's largest locally-owned financial institutions. EECU is a not-for-profit credit union and has been serving North Texas for more than 90 years. Today, EECU offers a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs, and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU.org or connect with EECU on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Equal Housing Opportunity. Federally Insured by NCUA.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elizabeth Carmody

Director, Schools & Community Relations

(682) 431-5805

[email protected]

SOURCE EECU