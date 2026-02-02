EECU Reaches 300,000 Total Members

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EECU, one of the largest credit unions in Texas, has surpassed 300,000 total Members, marking a major milestone in the credit union's 91-year history and continued growth across North Texas.

EECU has grown into a trusted financial institution, serving North Texas communities with $4.5 billion in assets and 22 Financial Centers. This milestone reflects EECU's continued commitment to delivering convenient, innovative, and personalized financial services to a rapidly growing membership base.

"EECU was founded on the principle of people helping people, and that belief continues to guide everything we do," said Lonnie Nicholson, President and CEO of EECU. "Reaching 300,000 Members reflects the trust we've earned and our continued focus on serving our communities."

EECU's milestone achievement reflects not only its growth but its reputation as a trusted leader in financial services. In 2025, EECU was honored by Forbes as one of Texas's Best Credit Unions for the second consecutive year and was named Best Credit Union in DFW by the Dallas Morning News. Additional honors include Newsweek's "Best Regional Credit Union" and recognition by the Dallas Business Journal as one of the fastest-growing credit unions in North Texas.

EECU's success is also rooted in community impact. In 2025, the credit union helped raise more than $1.7 million for Cook Children's Health Care System, donated over $220,000 to local nonprofits and schools, and awarded $60,000 in college scholarships. Through financial wellness initiatives, EECU also delivered nearly 24,000 learning hours to more than 13,500 individuals across schools, colleges, and adult learning programs. Combined with over 1,000 employee volunteer hours, these efforts underscore EECU's belief that helping their neighbors is a prerequisite for being a premier financial institution.

Recently, EECU opened its newest Financial Center in Stephenville, Texas. The credit union's 22nd Financial Center is designed to serve Erath County, the city of Stephenville, and Tarleton State University. The location complements EECU's broader investment in the community—including its naming-rights partnership for the EECU Center at Tarleton State University—and reflects a shared commitment to access, education, and long-term community impact.

For more than nine decades, EECU has remained committed to its founding principle of "people helping people." With 300,000 Members, industry-leading recognition, and a strong foundation for continued growth, EECU will continue delivering trusted financial solutions while strengthening the communities it serves.

About EECU

With more than $4.5 billion in assets and over 300,000 Members, EECU is one of North Texas's largest locally-owned financial institutions. EECU is a not-for-profit credit union and has been serving North Texas for more than 90 years. Today, EECU offers a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs, and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU.org or connect with EECU on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Equal Housing Opportunity. Federally Insured by NCUA.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Adam Hernandez

Director, Digital & Corporate Communications

(817) 805-1246

[email protected]

SOURCE EECU