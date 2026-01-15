EeroQ Breakthrough Solves the "Wire Problem" in Quantum Computing

Using this architecture, EeroQ engineers showed for the first time that complex, large-scale electron motion can be orchestrated using only a few dozen wires. The same approach enables scaling to roughly one million electrons using fewer than 50 physical control lines.

Building a useful quantum computer requires architectures that can control and integrate very large numbers of identical qubits in a scalable, manufacturable way. Many existing approaches require thousands of individual wires to address and control qubits, creating severe engineering bottlenecks around fabrication, heat load, reliability, and physical complexity. This "wire problem" has become one of the central obstacles to scaling quantum hardware beyond laboratory systems.

EeroQ's approach addresses this constraint directly. The company's unique technology, with simple gate-controlled, low-decoherence, and the ability to move massive amounts of identical qubits in parallel, makes this highly efficient architecture possible. By designing its system to be compatible with standard CMOS fabrication from the start, and by minimizing wiring overhead through its control architecture, EeroQ is prioritizing scalability as a first-order design goal rather than a downstream engineering challenge.

The demonstration was performed on a chip called Wonder Lake, manufactured at SkyWater Technology, a U.S.-based commercial semiconductor foundry. On this chip, electrons can be selected and transported across millimeter-scale distances between different functional regions, such as readout and operation zones, with high fidelity. This level of precise, low-error control is a prerequisite for running large-scale error-corrected quantum algorithms.

"With this result, EeroQ has shown a path forward that will allow for much easier scalability and fewer errors," said Nick Farina, co-founder & CEO of EeroQ. "We have demonstrated a low-cost, practical path to scaling from thousands of electrons today to millions of electron spin qubits in the future."

The past decade has seen major improvements in qubit quality, coherence, and quantum error correction, but scaling has remained a tremendous challenge, in large part due to wiring constraints. With this work, EeroQ has taken a meaningful step towards building quantum computers at scale that can support real-world applications.

EeroQ is a U.S.-based quantum computing company building a patented approach to a quantum computer (QC) using electrons on helium. Founded in 2017, EeroQ's unique approach to building a QC leverages today's existing chip fabrication technology (CMOS), allowing the company to scale rapidly using a fraction of the resources most companies require.

