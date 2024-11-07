EF Academy and EF Pro Cycling Teams Partner for a Day of Service and Community in Pasadena

LA's Newest Private Day and Boarding School Invites Local Cyclists to Join a 25-mile Group Ride and Bike-Building Event to Benefit Pasadena Youth

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Academy Pasadena, a private day and boarding school, is partnering with EF Pro Cycling, one of the world's most prestigious professional cycling organizations and the longest-running team in the United States, to host a community bike ride and bike-building workshop on EF's new high school campus in Pasadena on November 9, 2024.

The event features a 25-mile group ride led by two of America's top cyclists, Neilson Powless – rider for EF Education–EasyPost – and Coryn Labecki – rider for EF–Oatly–Cannondale. After the ride, EF Academy students will lead community members in assembling 25 youth bicycles, obtained through the non-profit Bikes for Goodness Sake. These bikes will be donated to the Pasadena Recreation Center to benefit local youth.

Neilson Powless, one of the brightest stars in American cycling and the first Native American rider to compete in the Tour de France, recently pulled off a 43-kilometer solo attack to win Gran Piemonte. Coryn Labecki is one of the most decorated female cyclists in the U.S., with over 70 national titles to her name. She is a former U.S. National Road Race Champion, has won some of the biggest races, and has competed at the highest levels of the sport, including multiple appearances at the World Championships and the Olympic Games.

"At EF Academy, our students are part of something truly unique," says Dr. Sally Mingarelli, Head of School, EF Academy Pasadena. "Through our connection with the global network of EF Education First, including the EF Pro Cycling team, our students have access to experiences that extend beyond the classroom. Where else can young minds collaborate in multicultural teams, while also partnering with world-class athletes to make a tangible impact on their community?"

The catalyst for the inaugural event is EF Academy Pasadena's signature Innovation and Impact program, which challenges students to work together across cultures to develop creative solutions aligned with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Last year, one team launched a campus bike share program that not only repurposed broken and unused bicycles, but also provided students with an eco-friendly mode of transportation.

After the original team of seniors graduated in 2023, new students continued the program and are now leading the community bike-building initiative to provide sustainable transportation for more members of our Pasadena community.

"We are deeply grateful to EF Academy for their generous bike donation," says Koko Panossian, Director of Pasadena's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department. "It's incredible to see both local and international students, who have come to call Pasadena their home, give back to the community in such a meaningful way. Their commitment to making a positive impact right here in our city is truly inspiring, and we are excited to share these bicycles with the youth of Pasadena."

EF Academy's parent organization, EF Education First, acquired the men's EF Education–EasyPost team in 2017 and launched the EF-Oatly-Cannondale women's team in 2024. These teams unite EF's global workforce of 52,000 and raise awareness for the organization's language learning, cultural exchange, and travel programs. Best known for competing in the Tour de France and featuring in Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained, EF Pro Cycling promotes inclusivity and diversity in cycling through a variety of initiatives, including its ongoing collaboration with USA Cycling and bike maker Cannondale to sponsor new teams at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs).

About EF Academy

EF Academy is a private day and boarding school committed to preparing high school students to lead successful and happy lives. With students from 30+ countries, our welcoming global community sets students up to thrive in university and beyond.

About EF Pro Cycling

Explore the world of professional bike racing with EF Pro Cycling. We are an international team of free spirits and mavericks, with riders and staff from more than 20 countries. Our team was founded in the belief in ethical competition and providing fans with a team to believe in. In 2018, EF Education First entered cycling as a team owner to help spread its mission of "opening the world through education." From the alt-Tour to the Tour de France, we work together to race with freedom and integrity and show people they are capable of extraordinary things.

SOURCE EF Academy