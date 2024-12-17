EF Adventures Partners with EF Pro Cycling and Cannondale Bikes to Launch Four New Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift Bike and e-Bike Tours for 2025

Tour options include premier viewing of the race finale for both the Tour de France & the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

& the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift Select tour options include having the opportunity to ride on-course along iconic sections of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (hours before the peloton passes through)

and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (hours before the peloton passes through) All cyclists on tour will be outfitted with top-of-the-line Cannondale bikes, as well as other equipment from EF Pro Cycling team sponsors like POC helmets and Wahoo bike computers

All tour participants will be invited to the EF Pro Cycling team post-race celebrations, inclusive of enjoying amazing food and drink, and mingling with the professional riders and team staff

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to ride like a pro during one of the greatest men's and women's cycling races in the world?

EF Adventures, the tour operator brand focused on active travel and wellness, today announced its official partnership with EF Pro Cycling and Cannondale as the company launches four new biking and e-biking tours during the Tour de France and Tour de Femmes avec Zwift races in France, bookable for 2025.

New EF Adventures cycling and e-bike tours during Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. Post this

Click here to see the new cycling tours: https://www.efadventures.com/tours/biking/tour-de-france

"The EF Education–EasyPost men's team and EF–Oatly–Cannondale women's squad teams were a source of inspiration from 'Day 1' when we decided to launch a tour operator brand focused on active travel and wellness for people of all ages," said Heidi Durflinger, CEO, EF World Journeys. "We are so proud of our team of cycling professionals as they have been instrumental partners as we developed these special tours, especially as we offer travelers an experience during two of the biggest races for men and women in the world within the beautiful country of France."

"The Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes are experiences travelers around the world often have at the top of their bucket lists. We look forward to showcasing our expertise and hard work as a team to travelers who join us in France," said Jonathan "JV" Vaughters, CEO, EF Pro Cycling. "Not only will our team and sponsors ensure travelers are given a VIP experience, behind-the-scenes access to our race afterparty is the cycling superfan moment that will create life-long memories."

The nearly 100,000 active travelers who recently engaged with EF Adventures on Strava were auto enrolled in early access for these new cycling tours. Join the EF Adventures club on Strava today where more opportunities, special deals and offers for adventure travel await.

Cycling enthusiasts can click on one of the tours below to book today!

Tours include:

Tour de France Biking: Iconic Routes: From the sun-drenched hills of Provence to the dramatic peaks of the French Alps, experience the Tour de France from a perspective few ever will. Challenge yourself on the same legendary routes as the pros—conquering Mt. Ventoux's punishing 8.7% gradients, tackling the famous hairpin turns of Lacets de Montvernier before scaling the formidable Col de la Madeleine, and testing your mettle on the spectacular Col de la Loze. When you're not pushing your limits on these iconic climbs, you'll enjoy exclusive race access: crossing the Stage 16 finish line and taking photos on the official podium, getting insider access to the Stage 19 Starting Village, and witnessing the grand finale from a VIP Grandstand on the Champs-Élysées. With medieval villages, world-class wines, and celebrations with the EF Pro Cycling team along the way, this is your chance to experience cycling's greatest race from the inside.

10 Days, 3 Cities

Priced at $9,799 per person

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift Biking: Iconic Routes: Experience the thrill and drama of women's cycling at its finest during the Tour de France Femmes' historic Alpine stages. Your journey begins in Provence, where you'll test yourself on the ascent to Les Baux-de-Provence and take on the iconic Mt. Ventoux, one of cycling's most legendary climbs. Then it's on to the Alps for the race's decisive mountain stages, where you'll tackle the Col du Granier and Col du Corbier just hours before the pros—crossing the finish line and taking victory photos on the official podium. Then, during the Tour's finale, you'll witness cycling history unfold from your VIP viewing area as riders battle for the yellow jersey on Châtel's punishing final climbs. With charming Provençal villages, alpine vistas, and exclusive access to the Tour de France Femmes with the with the EF Pro Cycling team, this is your chance to experience women's cycling history from the inside.

9 Days, 3 Cities

Priced at $8,499 per person

Tour de France Biking: Provence to Paris: Journey through Provence's most stunning landscapes while witnessing the Tour de France from the inside. Picture yourself in cycling paradise, surrounded by lavender fields, olive groves, and perched medieval villages. Provence's countryside is practically made for biking, which is why it's a popular way to explore two of the area's most scenic regions: the Luberon and Mt. Ventoux Natural Regional Park. You'll wind through breathtaking landscapes, from the ochre-hued Roussillon to the stunning hilltop village of Gordes, and speed through the dramatic Gorges de la Nesque. But this isn't just any cycling trip through Provence. You'll conquer some of the same legendary routes as the pros—including the formidable Mt. Ventoux—and get exclusive access to Tour de France action. Meet with the EF Pro Cycling team staff for a peek behind the scenes and watch the thrilling Stage 16 finale from your VIP viewing area as riders begin their battle up Mt. Ventoux. Then cap it all off in Paris for the Tour's grand finale on the Champs-Élysées before celebrating with the EF Pro Cycling team at an exclusive party. From Provence peaks to Paris podiums, this is cycling's greatest show—and you've got a front-row seat.

10 Days, 3 Cities

Priced at $7,999 per person

Tour de France Biking: Burgundy, the Loire Valley & Paris: Burgundy and the Loire Valley are already a cyclist's dream come true. So when you add exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the Tour de France finale in Paris, you've got a truly unforgettable trip. Picture yourself pedaling along quiet country roads and past elegant châteaux—thinking about which world-famous wine you'll taste next. Your biking adventure begins in historic Burgundy, where the charming city of Beaune welcomes you with open arms and full glasses of Pinot Noir. Next up is the Loire Valley, aptly nicknamed the "Garden of France" due to the abundance of orchards, gardens, and vineyards everywhere you look. Here, you'll be surrounded by postcard-worthy scenery like the iconic Château de Chambord all while sipping on crisp Sauvignon Blanc, the region's signature white wine. But this isn't just any wine country cycling tour. You're heading to Paris to witness the thrilling conclusion of the Tour de France from a VIP position on the Champs-Élysées before celebrating with the EF Pro Cycling team at an exclusive post-race party.

10 Days, 3 Cities

Priced at $7,699 per person

EF Adventures Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift benefits include:

Tours options include premier viewing of the race finale for both the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. Select tour options, in conjunction with Sports Tours International, include having the opportunity to ride on-course along iconic sections of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (hours before the peloton passes through).

and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (hours before the peloton passes through). All cyclists on tour will be outfitted with top-of-the-line Cannondale bikes, as well as other gear from EF Pro Cycling team sponsors like POC helmets and Wahoo bike computers.

All tour participants will be given invites to the EF Pro Cycling team post-race celebrations, inclusive of enjoying amazing food and drink, and mingling with the professional riders and team staff.

Inclusive pricing for tours covers lodging, equipment maintenance and usage (including bikes, helmets), luggage transfers to lodging, several healthy-inspired and fuel-powered meals, VIP party access and most important, amazing and knowledgeable Tour Directors and local guides who will teach travelers about all that is wonderful about the communities you will visit in France. EF Adventures can also book tour extensions in Paris and Annecy, France, as well as flights from any U.S. airport.

Travelers can hold spaces on tour with a low $150 USD down payment and partake in EF Adventures' interest free payment plans.

EF Adventures is a tour operator brand within EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel. EF Adventures offers more than 25+ tours to over 18 destinations around the world, inclusive of hiking, biking and multi-adventure tours (inclusive of kayaking, rafting, yoga, etc.).

About EF Adventures

EF Adventures is a new culturally immersive, guided adventure tour operator with more than 25 tours in 18 countries across the world. Launching in September 2024 as part of the EF World Journeys family of experiential travel brands, the company brings more than 30 years of operational experience running tours for adults of all ages. EF Adventures will offer varied forms of active travel focused on well-being and cultural immersion accessible to varied levels of fitness and age groups, including of biking and e-biking tours, hiking and walking tours, and tours with a blend of adventure activities, inclusive of yoga, watersports like kayaking, and multitude of other experiences in development.

About EF Pro Cycling

Explore the world of professional bike racing with EF Pro Cycling. We are an international team of free spirits and mavericks, with riders and staff from more than 20 countries. Our team was founded in the belief in ethical competition and providing fans with a team to believe in. In 2018, EF Education First entered cycling as a team owner to help spread its mission of "opening the world through education." From the alt-Tour to the Tour de France, we work together to race with freedom and integrity and show people they are capable of extraordinary things.

SOURCE EF Adventures