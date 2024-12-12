EF Education First Recognized on Forbes 2024 World's Best Employers and Top Companies for Women Lists

ZURICH, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Education First (EF), a global provider of culturally immersive education, has been named to the Forbes 2024 World's Best Employers and Top Companies for Women lists. EF ranked 304th among 850 global companies in the annual survey, which collected insights from 400,000 employees across 50 countries. The ranking evaluates key factors including workplace culture, talent development, and diversity in leadership. This recognition arrives as EF prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2025.

"This recognition is a testament to our incredible people and our unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, empowering, and innovative workplace culture," said EF Education First CEO Edward Hult, PhD. "At EF, we believe the world is better when people seek to understand one another; all our programs help customers explore the world, create opportunity, and build bridges across borders and cultures. We aim to deliver the same transformational outcomes for our teams, bolstered by an array of development and support resources to help our colleagues forge enriching global careers."

EF careers offer limitless potential and a dynamic environment that stands apart from other global companies in several important ways. At EF, over 50 percent of senior management are women across all areas of the business, with team members representing over 100 nationalities across the organization's hundreds of offices and schools in more than 50 countries. Entrepreneurial spirit is celebrated, and individuals are encouraged to put forward ideas and approaches that make a real impact. The reward? Unforgettable experiences unique to EF – from cheering on our professional cycling team at the Tour de France and attending trainings at Ashridge House (a former royal residence outside of London), to supporting Hult Prize, the world's largest student movement for social good or coaching high school students at the annual EF Global Leadership Summit.

This recent recognition from Forbes adds to EF's growing list of accolades in recent years, including being named last week to the Globe & Mail's Greater Toronto Top Employers list, as a Boston Globe Top Place to Work, a Fortune "Rising Star" on its Change the World list, and as one of Switzerland's Top Employers by Handelszeitung.

Founded in Sweden in 1965, EF Education First is a global association of education companies that shares a common mission of opening the world through education, offering language, academic, cultural exchange, and travel programs.

