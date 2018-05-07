EF English Live and Tatweer Company for Educational Services (T4edu) in Collaboration With the KSA Ministry of Education (MoE) Working Together to Help All KSA Ministry of Education (MoE) Teachers Learn English

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685960/EF_English_Live_Logo.jpg )



The E4A program will offer the opportunity to over 600,000 Saudi teachers registered to the iEN educational portal to improve their English language proficiency, thus allowing them to access abundant online academic resources.

Teachers joining EF English Live will be able to participate in live private lessons with certified English teachers or join live group conversation classes with other students from all over the world.

Abudulrahman Alfuraih, the MoE E4A Program Manager said: "E4A is a unique program that aims at providing teachers, and at later stage students, with cost effective solutions to improve their English language proficiency. We at the Ministry of Education will do our best to encourage and support the implementation of the program. We believe that this program would be helpful in achieving the Saudi 2030 vision."

"As the largest online English school in the world, we are delighted to work in this close partnership with the Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia," said Nick Barnet, CEO of EF English Live. "We feel that our combination of highly qualified English teachers available 24/7, combined with our easy-to-use online self-study materials and learning methodology will allow teachers in Saudi Arabia to learn English in the quickest and most rewarding way. This partnership is testament to our goal as a part of EF to open up the world through education."

