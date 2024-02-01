EF Ultimate Break Innovates within the Global Tourism, Hospitality and Marketing Industry Again with the Launch of "Ultimate Intern"

Three students or postgraduates will be chosen as representatives for Summer, Fall, or Spring semester-long social media and marketing internships, inclusive of learning content creation and traveling to international locales

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Ultimate Break, a leader in guided, experiential travel for adults 18-35, today announced that it was launching a market-leading, professional development initiative called "Ultimate Internship" for three lucky applicants interested in filling one opening during each Summer, Fall, or Spring semesters through 2025.

Following the launch of EF Ultimate Break's college Campus Ambassador program in 2023, the Ultimate Internship takes the professional development aspects about content, social media and tourism marketing to another level of learning.

Applicants interested in filling the intern role for Summer 2024 can learn more by visiting our application: efultimatebreak.com/ultimate-internship

"We want to develop the next great generation of tourism marketing professionals by giving our Ultimate Interns exposure to our growing business, the expansive world we visit, and the diverse travelers we serve," said Heather Leisman, President, EF Ultimate Break. "Our Ultimate Internship will be a semester-long boot camp, training participants in the skills required to develop compelling content that reaches the next generation of world travelers. Additionally, our interns will gain hands-on experience on how our guided, immersive tours are redefining the tourism industry, giving younger adults the ability to experience the world for less."

Responsibilities of the Ultimate Intern will include:

Working with in-house marketing professionals to develop travel-inspiring social media content about our experiential tours, driving traveler engagement and intent (e.g. Instagram stories, Reels, Pins, TikToks, etc.)

Studying, researching, and ensuring EF Ultimate Break is engaged in current digital, social and consumer trends to introduce our business to more travelers … all the while, learning about concepts like brand relevancy in action.

Concepting and actively pitching ideas for unique takes on cultural trends and original content.

Researching new potential influencer, content creator, and brand partnerships.

Working with our brand and campus ambassadors in a brand support role.

Assisting with community management across social channels

An important aspect of the program will be travel where the intern actually gets to experience an Ultimate Break tour. A European tour? Spring Break in Costa Rica? For this gig, travel will be an Ultimate Intern's reality.

This paid internship will include reimbursement for pre-approved business travel expenses.

How to apply?

Applicants can apply via the Ultimate Internship landing page, by visiting: efultimatebreak.com/ultimate-internship

Once potential applicants arrive on the page, they'll be able to link to the job description, find criteria for the role, and submit an application for hire.

Candidates will be asked to:

Upload their LinkedIn profile and a brief description of their qualifications within the on-site form.

Submit a TikTok or YouTube video that showcases their storytelling abilities while sparking the all-important travel wanderlust that makes us all want to explore the world.

Intern submissions may interview with a panel of subject matter experts at EF Ultimate Break.

We're looking for someone with:

Passion for travel and social media, with a deep understanding of Internet trends, culture, and how to make an impact on our audience.

Experience with social media content creation and content strategy development, with an emphasis on TikTok and Instagram.

Great verbal and written communication skills.

The ability to think creatively, be scrappy, is opportunistic, and will hit the ground running!

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With 120+ trips, everything from airfare and accommodations to interest-free payment plans is included. As a proud part of EF Education First, EF Ultimate Break draws on 55 years of EF expertise to add amazing travel experiences to its growing tour portfolio. EF, the world leader in international education, has helped millions of people throughout its history learn a language, discover the world, or earn an academic degree.

Students interested in earning free travel through the recently launched Campus Ambassador program can learn more by visiting: https://www.efultimatebreak.com/traveling-with-us/campus-ambassador

