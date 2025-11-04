EF Ultimate Break Launches Black Friday Sale with 10 New Trips and Up to $1,000 Off Adventures for 18-35-year-old Travelers

Savings of up to 35% now available on experiential tours worldwide—plus 10 new itineraries debut across Portugal, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, just in time for students to lock in spring and summer break adventures

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Ultimate Break, a leader in experiential, guided travel for 18–35-year-olds, today launched their Black Friday Early Access sale, leading into the biggest savings event of the year with up to $1000 discounts and up to 35% off select tours now through November 28.

Snagging early access to the Black Friday event is simple: travelers should visit efultimatebreak.com/deals and enter their details to unlock exclusive access to all Black Friday offers—including a special $49 deposit offer and limited-time discount code.

Top Tours on Sale:

NEW Black Friday Tour Drops

EF Ultimate Break is excited to launch 10 new tours to coincide with the biggest sale of the year.

"Young travelers are looking for real, immersive experiences that actually mean something. Portugal delivers exactly that, which is why we're dropping three new itineraries—from Porto's wine culture to Lisbon's nightlife and street art, plus the Algarve's coastal adventures and hidden beaches," said Michelle McNeice, Vice President, Marketing, EF Ultimate Break. "Along with our expanded Asia-Pacific trips, we're making it possible to book these adventures at the lowest prices of the year. With our no-interest payment plans, you can actually afford to go—no more just saving posts for 'someday.'"

New tours include:

PORTUGAL COLLECTION:

Portugal Adventure: Porto, Lagos Old Town & Benagil Caves (12 days, 3 cities; from $1,949): Sip Port wine in historic valleys, cruise sea caves along golden coastlines, and eat your way through three distinct Portuguese regions from north to south.

(12 days, 3 cities; from $1,949): Sip Port wine in historic valleys, cruise sea caves along golden coastlines, and eat your way through three distinct Portuguese regions from north to south. Azores: Volcanic Island & Off-Road Expedition (9 days, 2 cities; from $2,049): Discover Portugal's wild island spirit through volcanic craters, thermal springs, and dramatic coastlines shaped by raw, unspoiled nature.

(9 days, 2 cities; from $2,049): Discover Portugal's wild island spirit through volcanic craters, thermal springs, and dramatic coastlines shaped by raw, unspoiled nature. Portugal: Lagos Beaches, Vibrant Nightlife & Local Markets (9 days, 5 cities; from $1,199): Dive into seaside village life, neon-lit Algarve nightlife, and Lisbon's colorful neighborhoods while feasting on fresh seafood and exploring local markets.

JAPAN COLLECTION:

OCEANIA COLLECTION:

All sales prices are land only. Flights can be purchased separately or as part of the tour. Deals are tour date and destination specific.

Lock in Your Best Spring or Summer Break Ever

Black Friday is the ideal time for college students and young travelers to lock in the trips that will make their spring or summer break unforgettable. Whether they're soaking in geothermal hot springs while chasing the Northern Lights in Iceland, slurping late-night ramen in Tokyo's most neon-lit districts , or embarking on epic 35+ day summer adventure across multiple countries—these are the experiences that turn ordinary breaks into bucket-list adventures. This Black Friday, EF Ultimate Break's Spring Break and Summer Break Collections offer the lowest prices of the year on trips specifically curated for 18-24-year-olds.

For students seeking adventure, culture, and unforgettable experiences during academic breaks, this sale delivers unbeatable value on tours designed for how young travelers actually want to explore the world.

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 175 trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys , a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).

