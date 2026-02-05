EF Ultimate Break Introduces College Break Collection of Tours

New experiences for college-aged travelers make it easier than ever for students, Greek life chapters, and campus groups to affordably travel together

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Ultimate Break, a leader in experiential, guided travel for 18-35-year-olds, today unveiled its College Break collection: a curated lineup of 20+ tours designed exclusively for Gen Z. Trips will be limited to college-aged travelers, with a maximum age of 24-years-old, creating a more tailored, peer-to-peer experience while exploring the world.

To view the full collection of tours, visit: https://www.efultimatebreak.com/traveling-with-us/college-break

"College is when so many of us catch the travel bug, especially as first time international travelers, but it's also when budgets are tightest and logistics feel most overwhelming," said Emma Topp, EF Ultimate Break's travel expert. "By creating tours specifically for college-aged students, we're giving Gen Z a more authentic and immersive travel experience with aspiring globetrotters who get it: peers with similar interests navigating the same stage of life and seeking out personal growth."

The reimagined College Break collection of tours responds to growing demand from Gen Z travelers who want to safely and affordably explore the world alongside others like them in a safe, exciting, and affordable way. Some highlights from the collection include:

*Prices are land only.

Build Your Resume While Earning Travel Rewards

Students passionate about travel and campus life can take their involvement a step further by applying to become an Ultimate Break campus ambassador. The Campus Ambassador Program includes hand-picked student representatives across dozens of colleges in the U.S. who spread the word about EF Ultimate Break on their campuses through social media content, on-campus events, and creative challenges—all while earning rewards toward their next trip.

The program is designed for college students who are active in campus life and skilled at creating engaging social content. Ambassadors gain resume-building experience in event planning and brand promotion, professional development opportunities, exclusive merch, and the chance to network with a nationwide community of student travelers.

Students enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities can find more information here.

Even better, campus ambassadors can travel the world for free when they organize campus groups interested in exploring the world.

Travel with Your Squad

College students don't have to travel solo. As an EF Ultimate Break Group Coordinator, it's easy for students to rally their crew to travel the world - whether it's a spring break adventure, study abroad friends, roommates, or campus club members - earn major rewards in the process.

Here's how it works: when a student brings 6 or more friends on any College Break tour, everyone in the group saves, and the Group Coordinator earns credits towards free travel benefits. Bring 10 friends and get $3,000 off. Bring 15 and earn $4,000 off. Rally 20 or more travelers and unlock $5,000 in credit!

Group Coordinators don't lead the trip or handle logistics; they simply get their friends signed up and EF Ultimate Break takes care of the rest, from flights and accommodations to Tour Directors and daily itineraries full of memory-making experiences. Students interested in organizing a group can learn more by clicking this link.

For Greek life organizations specifically, EF Ultimate Break also offers Greeks Go Global experiences designed for sororities and fraternities looking to travel together. Students can explore options here.

Save Big, Flexibility and Traveler Safety

With affordability being one of the biggest concerns for Gen Z and Millennial travelers, EF Ultimate Break has travelers covered with stress-free booking!

EF Ultimate Break offers travelers:

Low $150 down payments to secure spots on tour

Interest free monthly payment plans

Affordable "Cancel for Any Reason" protection plans

Special $100 first time traveler discounts and $250+ repeat traveler discounts

And no one does cares for travelers like we do at EF Ultimate Break, where traveler safety is a top priority! From our EF Global Safety Network to our crisis response team, we lead the way in safety and support. Our experts constantly review national and international travel guidelines to ensure your trip will meet our rigorous safety—and satisfaction—standards.

We're always there when you need us with:

24/7 on-call support

Full-time trained Tour Director

Regular quality and safety checks to ensure hotels and hostels are meeting our standards

On the ground support across all the destinations we visit

60+ years of experience supporting travelers on tour

For more on our focus on traveler safety – visit: https://www.efultimatebreak.com/traveling-with-us/safety

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 175 trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys , a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).

Want to be a brand ambassador for EF Ultimate Break and earn free travel? Learn more by visiting: #1 Travel Brand Ambassador Program | EF Ultimate Break . Interested in being a college or university campus ambassador? Click here to learn more.

Are you an influencer or creator who wants to lead tours with your growing audience? Earn commissions on each booking by joining our influencer-hosted tour program .

Partners can now participate in EF Ultimate Break's affiliate marketing program and earn commissions for tour bookings. Click here to learn more .

