Because Summer Camp Shouldn't Just Be for Kids: EF Ultimate Break Announces Camp Ultimate Experience in Switzerland for Adults

GenZ is chasing nostalgia everywhere — So EF Ultimate Break built them a summer camp experience in the Alps, including yoga at sunrise, mid-day hikes, and bonfires under the stars

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Ultimate Break, a leader in experiential travel for young adults, is launching Camp Ultimate: a week-long summer camp experience for adults set in the Swiss Alps. Departing August 8, 2026, this tour of Switzerland reimagines classic summer camp with Alpine adventures: think vineyard hikes, lakeside bonfires, chocolate-making workshops, sunrise yoga, and the kind of effortless friendships that defined childhood summers.

The "camp" splits time between two locations. Two nights in lakeside Lausanne and four nights in mountain town Engelberg, blending nostalgic camp activities with bucket-list Swiss destinations. Travelers will kayak on Alpine lakes, zipline through forests, hike to mountain cheese farms, and gather for s'mores under the stars, all led by an EF Ultimate Break camp counselor. You can find all information on Camp Ultimate here.

"Camp is about community, adventure, and shared memories," said Alyssa Sands, Director of Market Development & Tour Innovation at EF Ultimate Break. "EF's Camp Ultimate is where connections form naturally through experiences that bring people closer together, a new type of tour that invites Gen Z and Millennials to build new friendships while embracing unforgettable moments that will become lifelong memories."

Pricing starts at $2,999 USD*, with interest-free payment plans and just a $99 down payment to book.

*Pricing is land only. EF Ultimate Break does offer the option to book travel with flights for an additional fee.

Why Adult Summer Camp in the Swiss Alps?

Remember what it felt like to be at summer camp? The fresh mountain air. Learning to canoe on a lake. Secret handshakes and rituals that made you feel part of something bigger. S'mores by the firepit under a blanket of stars. That nervous first day that turned into lifelong friendships by week's end.

Camp Ultimate takes those memories and elevates them - ski chalets instead of wood cabins, locally made wine instead of bug juice, the Swiss Alps instead of the woods. But the magic stays the same: real connection, outdoor adventure, and belonging.

On tour, travelers will experience:

A unique summer camp experience combining nostalgic American summer camp charm with exploring the vibrancy of new destinations rooted in nature in the Swiss Alps

combining nostalgic American summer camp charm with exploring the vibrancy of new destinations rooted in nature in the Swiss Alps A balance of leisure and adventure offering a mix of relaxation and engaging activities within a scenic, comfortable environment at a slower pace

offering a mix of relaxation and engaging activities within a scenic, comfortable environment at a slower pace A focus on connection and enrichment fosters traveler bonding, exploration, and personal growth through a thoughtfully curated itinerary

fosters traveler bonding, exploration, and personal growth through a thoughtfully curated itinerary Professionally managed logistics and an expertly-led camp experience, delivering a memorable retreat led by an EF Ultimate Break camp counselor

Camp Details

The itinerary blends existing camp-style group activities with fresh additions, all centered around nature and relaxation.

Spend two magical nights in Lausanne, Switzerland, and make one location change with four nights in Engelberg, Switzerland, for two camp experiences in one trip

The week-long summer departs the United States on Saturday, August 8, returning to the United States on Saturday, August 15.

Activities include experiences like Vineyard Hike in St. Saphorin, Chocolate workshop at Maison Cailler, enjoying pizza by a lakeside campfire, yoga and spa time, ropes course and ziplining, hiking for cheese and an Alps-style Mountain BBQ

Whether you're traveling with friends or going solo, Camp Ultimate is an ideal group travel experience to meet new friends while exploring the magic of summer camp in the Swiss Alps.

Save Big, Flexibility and Traveler Safety

With affordability being one of the biggest concerns for Gen Z and Millennial travelers (especially for those who are planning group trips for college students), EF Ultimate Break has travelers covered with stress-free booking!

EF Ultimate Break offers travelers:

Low $99 down payments to secure spots on tour (with enrollment in autopay)

30-day risk-free cancellation

Free rebooking with Travel Protection insurance

Interest-free payment plans

Special $100 first time traveler discounts and $250+ repeat traveler discounts

And no one cares for travelers like we do at EF Ultimate Break, where traveler safety is a top priority. From our EF Global Safety Network to our crisis response team, we lead the way in safety and support. Our experts constantly review national and international travel guidelines to ensure your trip will meet our rigorous safety—and satisfaction—standards.

We're always there when you need us with:

24/7 on-call support

Full-time trained Tour Director

Regular quality and safety checks to ensure hotels and hostels are meeting our standards

On the ground support across all the destinations we visit

60+ years of experience supporting travelers on tour

For more on our focus on traveler safety, visit: https://www.efultimatebreak.com/traveling-with-us/safety

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 175 trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).

