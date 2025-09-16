EF Ultimate Break Introduces New Brazil Collection as South America Travel Demand Surges

Itineraries spotlight Carnaval, Amazonian rainforests, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and multi-country adventures across South America.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Ultimate Break, a leader in experiential travel for 18–35-year-olds, today announced the launch of three new group tour experiences across South America, with a special emphasis on Brazil's diverse cultures, pristine ecosystems, and vibrant festival celebrations.

Developed in partnership with Embratur, these responsibly designed Brazil tours launch as South America surges in popularity among Gen Z and millennial travelers. EF Ultimate Break data shows Brazil leading the way, with traffic to its tour pages up more than 75% in recent months.

"Brazil represents everything this generation craves in travel—genuine cultural immersion, once-in-a-lifetime experiences in an ecological treasure, and the chance to better understand a melting pot of local immigrant and indigenous communities in such a diverse country," said Alyssa Sands, Director of Tour Design and Development, EF Ultimate Break. "Whether it's dancing alongside locals during Carnaval, spotting jaguars in the Pantanal, or standing before an iconic landmark like Christ the Redeemer, young travelers want destinations that offer transformation, not just relaxation."

The three new tours, now available for booking into 2027, include:

Brazil Adventure: Amazon, Pantanal & Bonito: This 17-day journey blends adventure with authentic local living. Canoe through Amazon tributaries, hike in the Pantanal wetlands to spot rare wildlife, and snorkel Bonito's crystal-clear rivers. Along the way, stay in eco-lodges, enjoy included group meals highlighting regional flavors, and take part in cultural exchanges with local guides and communities. Evenings might mean sharing stories over traditional dishes or trying a caipirinha as the sun sets.

17 days, 3 regions

From $4999 (as low as $215 per month)

(as low as per month) Excursion Highlight: Float through Rio da Prata's crystal-clear waters and explore mysterious Lagoa Misteriosa, a stunning blue lagoon perfect for snorkeling in Brazil's pristine underwater world.

Carnaval in Brazil: Nine days of culture and celebration across São Paulo, Rio, and Paraty. Dance at Rio's world-famous Sambadrome, join neighborhood blocos for street parties, and explore Paraty's historic cobblestone streets and tranquil islands. Free time offers chances to try regional treats like pão de queijo or unwind with a beachside cocktail. A Welcome Dinner and local meals throughout anchor the experience in Brazilian hospitality, balancing high-energy festival nights with slower coastal days.

9 days, 3 cities

From $4499 (as low as $320 per month)

(as low as per month) Excursion Highlight: Ride the Corcovado tram through the Tijuca Forest up Mount Corcovado for sweeping views of Rio's cityscape, beaches, and Sugarloaf Mountain. At the top, gawk upward at Christ the Redeemer, a 125ft-tall statue, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, and an icon of Rio.

Highlights of South America: Cover four countries in 16 days while mixing iconic landmarks with local life. See Christ the Redeemer and Iguazú Falls, trek to Machu Picchu, and wander colonial Colonia in Uruguay. Between sightseeing, enjoy a Welcome Dinner in Rio, experience Buenos Aires nightlife in the Lapa district, and join a tango dinner and dance lesson. Travelers also sample regional traditions—from sipping mate in Uruguay to learning Peruvian cooking techniques in Cusco—experiencing a balance of bucket-list sights and cultural immersion.

16 days, 4 countries

From $4499 (as low as $185 per month)

(as low as per month) Excursion Highlight: Dinner, tango show & lesson in Buenos Aires during this optional experience for an authentic taste of Argentina's passionate dance culture.

All tour prices are land-only, with flight packages available through EF Ultimate Break. Each tour includes handpicked accommodations strategically located where local culture is at your doorstep, most meals featuring authentic regional cuisine, immersive excursions with expert local guides, and best-in-class Tour Directors who ensure every traveler has an exceptional experience. Tours can be secured with a low $150 deposit, and interest-free monthly payment plans make these transformative experiences accessible to young travelers.

Responsible Tourism Development

The Brazil collection represents EF Ultimate Break's continued commitment to its "Travel with Care" responsible tourism initiative, which prioritizes environmental protection, community support, and animal welfare across all destinations.

In Brazil specifically, this translates to wildlife observation experiences that follow EF Ultimate Break's Animal Welfare Program guidelines—no unnatural animal interactions, only educational encounters that support conservation research. Local community partnerships ensure tourism revenue directly benefits indigenous guides, eco-lodge operators, and cultural organizations preserving traditional practices.

Supporting local communities remains a central pillar of the tour design, with travelers learning directly from traditional Pantanal cowboys (vaqueiros) who share generations of knowledge about sustainable cattle ranching and wildlife conservation in Brazil's vast wetlands. These authentic cultural exchanges preserve time-honored traditions while providing economic opportunities for rural communities.

Event Tourism Boom Drives Carnaval Demand

The timing aligns with explosive global growth in event tourism, inclusive of festival travel among 18-35-year-olds. The World Economic Forum recently projected that tourism catalyzed by the live events sector is expanding rapidly, with forecasts suggesting it could reach $2 trillion by the end of the decade. Carnaval represents the pinnacle of this trend, offering authentic cultural participation, live music, and active celebrations rather than passive observation.

EF Ultimate Break's Carnaval experience connects travelers directly with Rio's samba schools and neighborhood bloco organizers, ensuring tourism revenue supports year-round cultural preservation and local artists who keep these traditions alive. Authentic experiences include celebrating Carnaval at vibrant local street parties, attending spectacular Sambadrome parades, and exploring the colonial charm of Paraty's historic cobblestone streets.

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 140+ trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys , a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).

