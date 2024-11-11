EF Ultimate Break Launches EPIC Black Friday Sale on International Tours for Gen Z and Millennial Travelers

Deals of up to $1500 off on travel to popular destinations like Kenya , Thailand , Japan and Switzerland , and the Greek Islands

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting ahead of the Black Friday rush, EF Ultimate Break, a leader in guided, experiential tours for 18-35 year olds, is serving up to $1500 USD in savings for Gen Z and Millennial travelers interested in exploring the world for less.

"What's hot this holiday season? In short: Affordability, Asia, Sustainability, and Events-Based Travel," said Heather Leisman, President of EF Ultimate Break. "We're introducing more tours for less that will help the Gen Z and Millennial travelers we serve across the U.S. and Canada make lifelong memories through life-changing experiences when visiting other cultures around the globe."

All sales prices are land only. Flights can be purchased separately or as part of the tour. Deals are tour date and destination specific.

With affordability as a top concern for younger adults, these top Black Friday doorbuster deals are available now:

Thailand Getaway Discount: $1,100 (40% off)

Priced as low as $1,449 USD

11 days, 3 cities

For the person who wants it all. Visit the center of the world at the markets of Bangkok. Feel like you're the only person in the world on the serene beaches of Phuket. And ponder your place in the world at the temples of Chiang Mai. Want the world? It's waiting in Thailand.

Thailand Island Paradise Discount: $1,300 (35% off)

Priced as low as $2,189 USD

22 days, 7 cities

Island Paradise sounds more like a dating show than a trip, which is fitting since you're going to fall hard. Thailand is exotic, loves animals, knows all the good restaurants, and looks just as good in the city as it does at the beach. Sigh. We've got a good feeling about this.

Highlights of Japan Discount: $1,300 (30% off)

Priced as low as $2,829 USD

14 days, 6 cities

In Japan, there's something unique around every corner. It could be a centuries-old shrine, it could be a street lit entirely in neon, but it's probably a vending machine. Immerse yourself in the past and travel into the future as you explore every side of the Land of the Rising Sun.

The Greek Islands Discount: $1,100 (30% off)

Priced as low as $1,639 USD

11 days, 3 cities

Costa Rica Adventure Discount: $800 (30% off)

Priced as low as $1,599 USD

10 days, 4 cities

In Costa Rica, you'll discover a new way of life—la pura vida. Experience lush rainforests, rich biodiversity and unspoiled beaches on an adventure to reconnect with nature, and hey, maybe even yourself.

Kenya - African Safari Discount: $1,500 (30% off)

Priced as low as $2,799 USD

10 days, 4 cities

Go off the grid to discover Africa's Big Five: lions, elephants, leopards, rhinos, and Cape buffalos. You'll explore Kenya the right way, visiting national parks dedicated to the preservation of wildlife.

All EF Ultimate Break deals will be live on the site starting today, November 11, 2024.

For a full list of all Black Friday travel deals, visit: https://www.efultimatebreak.com/deals

New research - The State of Gen Z and Millennial Travel - from EF Ultimate Break, conducted by Qualtrics Research in September 2024, found that increased travel costs are competing for the disposable income of Gen Z and Millennial travelers. 72% of young adult travelers either somewhat or strongly agreed with the statement that "the cost of travel is too high."

Beyond our amazing doorbuster deals, we knew something more had to be done to address affordability.

Black Friday Travel Deals have come early, and EF Ultimate Break is stepping in to make travel more attainable with low $150 USD downpayments - to reserve your spot; interest-free payment plans (that can include your airfare!); and the ability to book trip dates in 2026 to let you budget far in advance.

All trips include accommodations, some meals, culturally immersive experiences and a world-class tour director who will help the young adults we serve to have fun and learn something new about the people, places and cultures they meet along the way.

EF Ultimate Break also enables travelers to bundle flights into their tour booking. Another great way to manage your budget as flight costs can be included within monthly interest-free payments.

NEW Affordable, Immersive "City Stay" Tours

EF Ultimate Break is adding new destinations to their popular week-long, budget friendly City Stay portfolio These shorter tours visit iconic cities around the world, giving travelers more affordable options to immerse themselves within a specific destination.

All "City Stay" tours are week-long experiences that blend guided group excursions – culturally immersive experiences particular to a destination – with ample amounts of free time to explore a city on your own.

Bangkok City Experience: If there's one city to dive into headfirst, it's Bangkok . It's a beautiful contradiction from bustling markets and serene temples, to tuk-tuks and skyscrapers, to street food that rivals Michelin-starred dishes—and that's only scratching the surface. 8 Days, 1 City Priced as low as $649 USD ( $100 Discount)

. It's a beautiful contradiction from bustling markets and serene temples, to tuk-tuks and skyscrapers, to street food that rivals Michelin-starred dishes—and that's only scratching the surface. Florence City Experience (Plus): Round the corner after a wooow meal and BAM, a legendary cathedral! Down the street from a *gasp* bridge and WHOA, a world-famous gallery. From authentic cuisine to Renaissance masterpieces, surrounded by rolling Tuscan hills, Florence somehow outdoes itself at every turn. 7 Days, 1 City Priced as low as $1,129 USD ( $150 Discount)

Edinburgh : City Experience (Plus): Get to know this Scottish city is by taking a long walk around the center to see the World Heritage Sites in Old Town, its trendy shops and restaurants or pub-lined medieval streets. Visit the cities museums and galleries or take a break for an authentic afternoon British tea with some scones to help the afternoon pass by. 7 Days, 1 City Priced as low as $1,549 USD ( $150 Discount)

: City Experience (Plus): Get to know this Scottish city is by taking a long walk around the center to see the World Heritage Sites in Old Town, its trendy shops and restaurants or pub-lined medieval streets. Visit the cities museums and galleries or take a break for an authentic afternoon British tea with some scones to help the afternoon pass by. Istanbul City Experience: A single city that spans two continents—and feels infinite. You'll explore ancient Old Town, get lost in trendy Karaköy, and fall for the most-loved kittens in the world, wishing this trip to the never-ending city never ends. 7 Days, 1 City Priced as low as $889 USD ( $100 Discount)



NEW: Our Thailand Collection

"Asia continues to be where Gen Z and Millennial travelers want to vacation into 2025, and they are increasingly looking for sustainable travel options," said Leisman. "We're excited about our recently announced partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand as we roll out more than a dozen new sustainably designed tours within the country through our Responsible Travel initiative."

EF Ultimate Break's State of Gen Z and Young Millennial Travel survey also told us that Asia continues to be one of the top in-demand destinations for 2025 and beyond. When asked about where travelers intended to book international travel in the next several years, Asia (inclusive of Thailand, Japan and South Korea), was only second to Western Europe.

More than half of Gen Z and Millennial travelers (56%) told EF Ultimate Break that they were willing to put their money where their values were when it comes to booking more sustainable travel choices even if there was an increased cost over a non-sustainable travel option.

Learn about our commitment to responsible tour design, inclusive of more than a dozen new trips to Thailand and other destinations in Asia, including these tour examples:

North Thailand : Bangkok to Chiang Rai: What makes North Thailand the "it" spot? It's the perfect mix of rich culture, vibrant city life, and breathtaking landscapes. We're talking bustling Bangkok markets, serene temples, tuk-tuks, elephants, and food to die for. 14 Days, 4 Cities Priced as low as $1,999 USD ( $700 Discount)

: to Chiang Rai: What makes the "it" spot? It's the perfect mix of rich culture, vibrant city life, and breathtaking landscapes. We're talking bustling markets, serene temples, tuk-tuks, elephants, and food to die for. Singapore to Bangkok : Skylines that look straight out of a sci-fi film, powdery-white sand beaches, and lively street markets all in one swoop? Yeah, this is what travel's all about. Plus, where else can you munch on Pad Thai, Hainanese chicken, AND coconut ice cream all at once? 11 Days, 3 Cities Priced as low as $2,269 USD ( $1,000 Discount)

to : Skylines that look straight out of a sci-fi film, powdery-white sand beaches, and lively street markets all in one swoop? Yeah, this is what travel's all about. Plus, where else can you munch on Pad Thai, Hainanese chicken, AND coconut ice cream all at once? Highlights of Southeast Asia : Over 17 days, you'll hit some of Southeast Asia's buzziest spots. Night markets in Bangkok ? Yup. Surreal Cambodian pagodas? Oh yeah. A natural wonder whose name means "bay of descending dragons" in Vietnamese? Done—we just can't promise any actual dragons. 17 Days, 6 Cities Priced as low as $2,849 USD ( $1,000 Discount)

Learn more about our Thailand collection and new trips to Thailand

Event-Based Travel

EF Ultimate Break also knows our customers are demanding more event-based travel, as we serve up tour opportunities that align with important cultural events around the world, including:

To better serve our LGBTQIA+ community of travelers, we're expanding our Pride Tour series after our travelers had an amazing experience in 2024 at Madrid Pride. This year, we are rolling out 2 more epic experiences during Berlin Pride and Bangkok Pride for 2025.

Other festival and cultural events we're introducing include, tours featuring the Full Moon Party , Songkran Festival and Lantern Festivals: Yi Peng & Loy Krathong in Thailand . The Full Moon Party is an all-night beach party that originated on the island of Ko Pha -ngan, Thailand , in 1985. The party takes place on the night of, before, or after every full moon. Songkran is the Thai New Year, celebrated on April 13 every year, but the holiday period extends from April 14-15 . The Thai Lantern Festivals ( Yi Peng and Loy Krathong) have differing meanings but both use lanterns that float on water or rise in the air as symbols to celebrate the holiday.

, Songkran Festival and Lantern Festivals: & Loy Krathong in . The Full Moon Party is an all-night beach party that originated on the island of -ngan, , in 1985. The party takes place on the night of, before, or after every full moon. Songkran is the Thai New Year, celebrated on every year, but the holiday period extends from . The Thai Lantern Festivals ( and Loy Krathong) have differing meanings but both use lanterns that float on water or rise in the air as symbols to celebrate the holiday. Finally, EF Ultimate Break is excited to introduce its new Christmas Market tour in Edinburgh, Scotland , with the city's pub-lined, medieval streets, quintessentially British high tea, and its festive holiday spirit that makes this tour a dreamy winter wonderland.

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 140+ trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF Education First, the world leader in international education, has helped millions of people throughout its history learn a language, discover the world, or earn an academic degree.

Want to be a brand ambassador for EF Ultimate Break and earn free travel? Learn more by visiting: #1 Travel Brand Ambassador Program | EF Ultimate Break

