Efani Launches New Affiliate Program with Fintel Connect

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Efani, a secure and private mobile service, has recently launched its affiliate program in partnership with Fintel Connect.

The secure mobile service protects against SIM-hacking through its military-grade encryption and improves privacy by detaching an owner's personal information from their mobile phone number.

By preventing fraudulent access to a phone's SIM, hackers cannot access an owner's mobile apps for email and banking, protecting the owner from identity fraud and theft. In addition to security features, Efani's mobile service plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data across North America. Every Efani user is insured for up to $5 million in losses through LLoyd's Of London insurance.

"When a hacker gains access to your cellphone, both your privacy and finances are at risk," says Mark Kreitzman, VP of Sales, Channels & Business Development at Efani. "It's stressful, and we want to protect people from the pain of being victimized. Through our partnership with Fintel Connect, we'll be able to extend our reach and build awareness with Americans on the importance of cellphone and SIM protection."

Efani provides a unique offering to Fintel Connect's publishers' network in the financial services space, increasing the diversity of products that match their audience's interests. The partnership also complements Fintel's focus on financial services in the North American markets, and aligns with its mission to support more tech businesses in growing their online presence and market penetration.

"More and more people are banking from their mobile devices," says Nicky Senyard, CEO and Founder of Fintel Connect. "And with all of their finances now literally in the palm of their hands, mobile security is important now more than ever. Efani is leading the charge in this and we're happy to support them on their mission."

Efani is currently the only secure phone provider operating in the US. Publishers with US-facing audiences are invited to join the Efani affiliate program now .

About Efani

Efani is America's most secure and private cellphone service that runs on a leading cellphone network. Efani guarantees customer protection against SIM-hacking, encrypts personal information and provides $5 million insurance coverage.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is a leading performance marketing company dedicated to serving the financial services and fintech space. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the team at Fintel Connect supports a wide range of tier one banks, community banks and financial technology companies through its extensive network of publishers and fully scalable tracking and reporting technology.

