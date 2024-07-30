Fintel Connect Unveils First Financial Industry Affiliate Marketing Report 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintel Connect, the leading partner marketing solution for fintech and banking, has released its Financial Industry Affiliate Marketing Report 2024. This first-of-its-kind report gives an exclusive inside look into affiliate marketing trends and predictions within the financial sector in North America.

2024 Financial Industry Affiliate Marketing Report

The report reveals insights from over 110 affiliates, influencers, and publishers of varying sizes serving retail and business audiences in fintech and banking. It consolidates data on various topics, including consumer trends, product priorities, marketing innovation focuses, and common industry challenges. Additionally, the report analyzes affiliate responses across both markets to uncover commonalities and differences.

"The affiliate marketing ecosystem in financial services is unique. As a highly regulated, vertically-integrated industry, it deserves a deeper dive into the trends that are shaping it. We are in a unique position to draw out these insights by surveying those with the closest pulse on the market – affiliates exclusive to this area. We're excited for this to be the first of many reports that gives marketers in the fintech and banking space a deeper understanding of the affiliate landscape and market in order to build more meaningful partnerships, " said Nicky Senyard CEO, Fintel Connect.

Key Highlights:

Consumer Product Trends: Surveyed Canadian affiliates predict credit cards as the top growth area, while US respondents expect investments to gain interest.

Business Product Trends: US surveyed publishers anticipate continued loan demand, while Canadian affiliates anticipate payment solutions as top picks.

Expanding Horizons: Affiliates in both countries are increasingly promoting mature digital product categories like credit cards and savings.

Prioritized Marketing Tactics: A significant portion of surveyed US publishers plan to use video content, while Canadian counterparts will focus on email marketing.

Benefits of Affiliate Marketing: Survey respondents across both markets resoundingly believe their biggest value to banks and fintechs is delivering cost-effective acquisition.

The full report can be accessed here.

Fintel Connect is the leading partner marketing solution built for the financial industry. We support the banking and financial ecosystem with tools and insights to reach future customers and deliver the right products to the right audiences in a compliant and cost-effective way.

