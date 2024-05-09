EFC Gases & Advanced Materials Receives American Chemistry Council's Sustainability Leadership Award

HOPKINTON, Mass., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) honored EFC Gases & Advanced Materials with a 2024 Sustainability Leadership Award, which recognizes exemplary products, technologies, and initiatives that advance sustainability.

EFC Gases & Advanced Materials received the award in the "Environmental Protection" category for its innovative Neon Gas Recycling System, which tackles a key environmental issue in semiconductor manufacturing. Neon is essential for deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography and plays a critical role in laser light production. However, the supply of neon has proven to be highly vulnerable to global shortages, and its cryogenic distillation from liquid air is energy-intensive with a large carbon footprint. EFC's system addresses the sustainability challenges by providing a solution that captures and recycles spent neon gas that is typically vented, thereby ensuring a stable neon supply, reducing carbon dioxide emissions through the offset of neon production, and minimizing resource waste. By recycling neon, fabs have the potential to reduce over one million metric tons of Scope 3 carbon dioxide emissions per facility over the next two decades. Such a reduction aligns with the semiconductor industry's goal of achieving more sustainable manufacturing processes.

Chris Jahn, President & CEO of ACC, praised the initiative, stating, "EFC's dedication to developing sustainable technologies and solutions not only enhances its own operations, but can also demonstrate a meaningful example for the industry to follow. ACC is delighted to acknowledge EFC Gases and Advanced Materials for its sustainability achievements, which are sure to inspire others in the field."

The ACC's Sustainability Leadership Awards honor member companies for their achievements and contributions to sustainability across four priority areas: Product Safety, Innovation & Transparency; Environmental Protection; Circularity; and Social Responsibility & Community Engagement. A judging panel comprised of external sustainability leaders from academia, nonprofit, and media sectors reviewed and selected the award winners, based on innovation, impact scope, and alignment with ACC's Sustainability Principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Pavel A. Perlov, President and CEO of EFC, reflected on the award, "Receiving the ACC's Sustainability Leadership Award is a profound honor. It reflects the persistent efforts and creativity of our entire team. Our Neon Gas Recycling System is a prime example of our commitment to environmental stewardship and operational efficiency and showcases our dedication to finding solutions that safeguard our planet."

About ACC

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the multibillion-dollar business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products, technologies, and services that make people's lives better, healthier, and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health, safety, and security performance through Responsible Care®; common sense advocacy addressing major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. ACC members and chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development and are advancing products, processes, and technologies to address climate change, enhance air and water quality, and progress toward a more sustainable, circular economy.

About EFC Gases & Advanced Materials

EFC Gases & Advanced Materials supplies high-purity electronic and specialty gases, alongside other critical materials, supporting a broad spectrum of industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, lighting, window fabrication, and electric utilities. Our commitment to excellence is underscored by rigorous global sourcing standards and state-of-the-art metrology processes, ensuring unparalleled product purity and integrity. Additionally, we offer tailored gas recovery and recycling systems, helping our clients achieve new levels of operational efficiency and sustainability. At the core of our mission is a dedication to transformative chemistry and technology, delivering solutions that advance both business and environmental goals. For more information on EFC, visit www.efcgases.com.

SOURCE EFC Gases & Advanced Materials