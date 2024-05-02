EFC Joins the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) to Advance Sustainability in Semiconductor Manufacturing

HOPKINTON, Mass., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EFC Gases & Advanced Materials, a leader in the development and supply of electronic and specialty gases and chemical precursors, is proud to announce its membership in the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), managed by SEMI®. This partnership underscores EFC's commitment to environmental sustainability and its dedication to reducing the ecological impact of semiconductor manufacturing.

The SCC is an outgrowth of the SEMI® Sustainability Initiative and is the first global, ecosystem-wide effort to advance the semiconductor industry's response to climate change. The SCC vision is to accelerate progressive climate action with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C as outlined in the Paris Agreement. As a new member, EFC will collaborate with other industry leaders to develop and implement new technologies and methodologies that aim to significantly curb carbon emissions and mitigate other environmental impacts of semiconductor production.

"EFC's commitment to sustainability is a core aspect of our corporate mission," said Pavel Perlov, President and CEO of EFC. "Joining the SCC allows us to share our innovative approaches—such as our neon gas recycling system—learn from our peers and help propel the entire semiconductor industry towards a more sustainable future."

The consortium includes some of the world's most influential technology companies, and EFC is poised to play a vital role in this collective. Through this collaboration, EFC aims to not only enhance its own sustainable practices but also contribute to the industry-wide efforts to address climate change.

"EFC's focus on developing low global warming potential (low-GWP) chemistries for critical etching applications will be valuable as we work together to achieve our environmental goals," stated Mousumi Bhat, Vice President of Sustainability at SEMI®. "Their engagement with SCC is a significant step forward for our industry's commitment to the planet."

EFC will begin participating in SCC working groups immediately, contributing to ongoing projects and initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of semiconductor manufacturing. For more information about EFC's sustainability initiatives, please visit our website at www.efcgases.com.

About SEMI®

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management, and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards, and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services, and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI® on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

About EFC Gases & Advanced Materials

EFC Gases & Advanced Materials supplies high-purity electronic and specialty gases, alongside other critical materials, supporting a broad spectrum of industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, lighting, window fabrication, and electric utilities. Our commitment to excellence is underscored by rigorous global sourcing standards and state-of-the-art metrology processes, ensuring unparalleled product purity and integrity. Additionally, we offer tailored gas recovery and recycling systems, helping our clients achieve new levels of operational efficiency and sustainability. At the core of our mission is a dedication to transformative chemistry and technology, delivering solutions that advance both business and environmental goals. For more information on EFC, visit www.efcgases.com.

SOURCE EFC Gases & Advanced Materials