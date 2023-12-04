EFC Launches Cymer-Qualified Neon Gas Recycling System, a Game Changer for Excimer Lasers

News provided by

EFC Gases & Advanced Materials

04 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

HOPKINTON, Mass., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EFC Gases & Advanced Materials (EFC), a leader in specialty gases and advanced materials, is excited to announce the launch of its Neon Gas Recycling System, now officially qualified by Cymer for use with its excimer lasers. Neon is essential for deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography, playing a critical role in laser light production. This groundbreaking system offers long-term stable neon pricing for end-users and represents EFC's commitment to sustainable technology, poised to transform the rare gas and semiconductor industries.

Executive Vice President of EFC, Matt Adams, highlighted the Neon Gas Recycling System's role in advancing innovation and sustainability. "This system, now OEM qualified, is a significant leap in excimer laser technology, improving operational efficiency and offering environmental benefits. It reflects our commitment to using chemistry and technology for positive change." Mr. Adams also expressed gratitude towards Cymer, emphasizing their shared commitment to a more sustainable semiconductor ecosystem.

Key Features of the Neon Gas Recycling System:

  • OEM-Qualified Excellence: Achieving OEM qualification, the recycling system seamlessly integrates with industry-standard excimer lasers, ensuring reliability and high performance.
  • Stable Neon Pricing: A pioneering move in the industry, the system guarantees long-term stable neon pricing and supply chain continuity by capturing and recycling laser gas that would typically be vented, enabling better financial planning and operational efficiency for businesses.
  • Reduced Carbon Footprint: The recycling of neon can offset the need for its production, reducing over one million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per semiconductor fab over the next 20 years. This aligns with the semiconductor industry's commitment to sustainable manufacturing.

Pavel Perlov, President and CEO of EFC Gases & Advanced Materials, expressed his enthusiasm: "The introduction of our novel Neon Gas Recycling System is a milestone in stabilizing neon gas prices and ensuring its availability, regardless of global supply fluctuations. This system is more than a product – it's a testament to our dedication to providing solutions that drive the semiconductor industry toward a responsible future."

About EFC Gases & Advanced Materials

EFC Gases & Advanced Materials, a leader in supplying high-purity electronic gases, advanced materials, and rare gases, is dedicated to pioneering sustainable technologies in pivotal industries like semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, lighting, and utilities. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our global sourcing standards and our state-of-the-art metrology processes, ensuring product integrity and unmatched purity. At the heart of our mission lies a drive to change the world through innovative chemistry, offering solutions that benefit both businesses and the planet. For more information on EFC, visit www.efcgases.com.

