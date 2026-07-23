Efekta Education Appoints AI Veteran Matt Fisher as Chief Technology Officer

Serial tech founder and former Microsoft and Amazon technology leader to advance Efekta's AI-powered learning platform and expand access to personalised education globally.

LONDON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Efekta Education, a global leader in AI-powered learning technology, has today announced the appointment of Matt Fisher as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Fisher brings nearly 20 years of experience building products, platforms and high-performing technical organisations across Microsoft, Amazon, Auth0, Daydream and Adventr. He will lead Efekta's technology strategy and product innovation as the company continues to advance its AI-powered learning platform globally.

Fisher is a veteran AI technology executive, founder and product builder with a track record of translating emerging technologies into products used by millions of people. During his time at Microsoft, he co-created Codie, an award-winning multilingual AI assistant designed to help aspiring developers access coding knowledge in their native language. This focus on using technology to make knowledge more accessible has remained a consistent thread throughout his career.

As CTO, Fisher will oversee the continued development of Efekta's agentic teaching and learning platform, helping to advance the company's mission of making high-quality education more personalised, adaptive and accessible. He will work closely with Efekta's leadership team to further strengthen the company's AI capabilities while ensuring technology remains focused on supporting teachers and improving outcomes for learners.

"Education represents one of the most important and exciting opportunities for AI to create meaningful impact," commented Fisher. "I've spent my career building technologies that help people learn, connect and achieve more. What attracted me to Efekta is its clear vision for using AI to enhance learning, support teachers and make high-quality education accessible to more people around the world. I'm excited to join the team as we continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in personalised learning."

Alongside his commercial technology leadership, Fisher has maintained a strong connection to education throughout his career, serving as an adjunct faculty member in Brown University's engineering department. He has long advocated for the role AI can play in making education more personalised, adaptive and widely available, while ensuring technology strengthens and supports the critical role of teachers.

Stephen Hodges, CEO of Efekta, added: "Matt brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise, product vision and leadership experience. He has spent nearly two decades building technologies at scale and turning ambitious ideas into products that deliver real impact for users. His experience across AI, engineering and product development will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform and deliver transformative learning experiences for students, teachers and institutions around the world."

Fisher joins Efekta during a period of significant expansion and investment in its leadership team. Earlier this year, the company appointed former UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education and former Italian Minister of Education Stefania Giannini as President of Government Relations and Research, strengthening its ability to work with governments and education systems around the world. Her appointment followed the formation of Efekta's Advisory Board, chaired by José Manuel Barroso and comprising global leaders from across education, policy and technology, as the company continues to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-powered learning solutions worldwide.

About Efekta Education

Efekta Education is an award-winning AI and software company that was spun out from EF (Education First). EF is the world's largest private education company. Efekta's technology is used by millions of students and tens of thousands of teachers globally.

Efekta provides the world's most advanced Agentic Teaching Platform to governments, public and private school systems, publishers, and global companies.

Championing teachers, and supporting students and school operators alike. Delivering improved learning outcomes at large scale and with the mission to make high-quality education universally available. Our AI adapts in real time to each learner's needs and provides highly personalized learning journeys.

To date, Efekta's AI-powered teaching platform has taught over 24 million people in 179 countries and is currently used by more than 4.5 million active students, 3,000 corporate clients, tens of thousands of teachers and government partners worldwide. www.efekta.com

SOURCE Efekta Education