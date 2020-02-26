Effective Health Systems Appoints Chris Costantino Chief Technology Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Schlueter, President, Effective Health Systems, (www.effectivehealthsystems.com) announced the appointment of Chris Costantino as Chief Technology Officer.

Costantino joined the EHS team in 2015 as a Solutions & Data Architect. Schlueter said, "Chris has been largely responsible for the defining the architecture of the BaseLine system. He has delivered a balanced mix of technical and business skills consistent with the strategic direction of EHS. His promotion to CTO is a logical step for a team member who has consistently delivered on our values and goals. I couldn't be more pleased with his ascendance to this role."

Costantino has over 30 years of Information Technology experience across many industries including Media, Telecommunication, Consulting and Healthcare. Schlueter noted, "As CTO, Chris will be responsible for EHS' technology strategy and will play a key role in defining the architectures utilized both the Application and Analytic platforms. Utilizing these new architectures, Chris will work closely with the Product Team to rapidly deliver a new products and enhancements to existing products."

Costantino said, "Effective Health is entering an exciting new phase of growth. Over the past year we've worked diligently to create and implement a new Enterprise Technology roadmap. We are now in a position to deliver new functionality that will better server our customers and make BaseLine a very compelling product in the Market."

About Effective Health Systems:

Effective Health Systems improves the quality of lives touched by the insurance industry. The BaseLine platform delivers workflow automation and intelligent augmentation systems that dramatically improve the effectiveness of claim professionals. BaseLine enables claims professionals to do what they do best. BaseLine improves the lives of claimants, as well as claims' professionals, as it eliminates waste and improves the profitability of the insurance company.

BaseLine's innovative suite of workflow automation and intelligent augmentation solutions can be deployed within existing infrastructures to achieve a client's unique needs and requirements. BaseLine is employed by dozens of payers and third-party service providers.

To learn more, visit our website www.effectivehealthsystems.com or check out a 90 second Vimeo at: https://vimeo.com/108744872

Effective Health Systems® and BaseLine® are registered trademarks of Effective Health Systems, LLC

