Effectual Recognized as 2025 AWS ProServe Rising Star Partner of the Year

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner specializing in enterprise digital transformation, is proud to announce it has been named the winner of the 2025 AWS ProServe Rising Star Partner of the Year. This inaugural award category recognizes AWS Partners that have built significant professional services businesses aligned to AWS customer priorities, demonstrating exceptional scale, execution, and results.

AWS 2025 Partner of the Year

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

"Receiving the inaugural AWS ProServe Rising Star Partner of the Year award reflects Effectual's ability to execute with precision, transparency, and speed," said Tom Spalding, Chief Growth Officer, Effectual. "Our teams work with AWS ProServe to accelerate migrations, streamline modernization efforts, and help customers see ROI faster. This recognition highlights the impact of that collaboration and the results we deliver together."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Effectual

Effectual is trusted by enterprise and public sector customers to enable digital transformation and full-stack IT modernization. Our Outcome Based Delivery Model, ensures predictable business outcomes that deliver measurable results. Effectual is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner.

SOURCE Effectual Inc.