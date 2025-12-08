Effectual Recognized as 2025 AWS Public Sector Consulting Partner of the Year - North America

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner specializing in enterprise digital transformation, is proud to announce it has been named the winner of the 2025 AWS Public Sector Consulting Partner of the Year – North America award. This category recognizes top Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Consulting Partners with cloud-based solutions and experience supporting government, space, education, and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

"This award highlights the strength of our collaboration with AWS and our commitment to driving meaningful results for public sector customers." said Robb Allen, CEO, Effectual. "We enable public sector customers to navigate complexity, migrate and modernize with speed and confidence, and deliver secure, scalable cloud and AI solutions that keep missions on track."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Effectual

Effectual is trusted by enterprise and public sector customers to enable digital transformation and full-stack IT modernization. Our Outcome Based Delivery Model, ensures predictable business outcomes that deliver measurable results. Effectual is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner.

