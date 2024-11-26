"Efficiency in Motion" Is the Theme for MAHLE's Exhibit at CES 2025

News provided by

MAHLE

Nov 26, 2024, 11:00 ET

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAHLE, a leading automotive supplier and industry development partner, will feature thermal-management and electrification technology at its CES 2025 exhibit in Las Vegas in January.

"Efficiency in Motion" for the design of sustainable mobility is the theme of the company's CES exhibit in the West Hall (Booth 7240) of the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 7-10.

MAHLE product technology on display will include:

  • A lighter weight, high-performance fan with a design inspired by the wings of an owl to reduce noise and power consumption when charging vehicle batteries.

  • A "bionic" cooling plate with unique cooling channels to reduce pressure drops, increase battery-pack life and enable faster charging times.

  • A compact, next-generation refrigerant thermal-management module designed for simplified "plug-and-play" installation.

MAHLE is a leading global automotive supplier with customers in both the passenger-car and commercial-vehicle sector. Today, one in every two vehicles in the world is equipped with MAHLE components.

Founded in 1920, the company is working on climate-neutral mobility technology with a focus on strategic areas of electrification and thermal management, as well as technologies to reduce CO2 emissions, such as fuel cells or more efficient combustion engines that also run on hydrogen or synthetic fuels. 

SOURCE MAHLE

