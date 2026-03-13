EFJohnson to Showcase Next-Generation Mission-Critical Communications at IWCE 2026

IRVING, Texas, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Johnson Technologies, Inc., a JVCKENWOOD company (EFJohnson), will showcase its latest innovations in mission-critical communications at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) 2026, March 18–19, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees are invited to visit JVCKENWOOD Booth #1711 to experience EFJohnson's newest solutions designed to expand interoperability, enhance operational flexibility, and deliver reliable communications for public safety and critical infrastructure organizations.

Building on its mission to deliver secure and interoperable communications technologies, EFJohnson will highlight several major product introductions and enhancements for 2026, including Viking® Connect powered by ESChat®, the VM6000 mobile radio with the new KCH-22V control head, and NXDN™ Trunking support for Viking 8000 Series radios.

Advancing Interoperable Communications

EFJohnson continues to expand its ecosystem of integrated communications solutions that connect LMR, broadband, and multi-protocol radio technologies into a unified platform for public safety agencies. Visitors to Booth #1711 will see how KENWOOD ATLAS® P25 Systems, Viking radios, and new broadband integrations provide agencies with scalable, resilient communications networks designed for today's complex operational environments.

Featured Innovations at IWCE 2026

Viking ® Connect Powered by ESChat®

EFJohnson will introduce Viking Connect, a new capability that integrates ESChat push-to-talk over broadband with the KENWOOD Viking 8000 Series radio platform. The radio integration is further enhanced by a powerful Viking Connect Gateway capability which provides a feature rich bridge to connect the Broadband system with the LMR system, yet reduces the hardware needed to bridge the systems together. These two powerful integrations enable seamless communication between LMR and broadband users, expanding interoperability across devices, networks, and operational environments. By bridging traditional radio systems with broadband connectivity, Viking Connect enhances situational awareness and collaboration between field personnel and command centers.





Also debuting at IWCE is the VM6000 mobile radio, paired with the new KCH-22V control head. Designed for modern public safety vehicles, the VM6000 delivers reliable mission-critical performance while offering improved usability and flexibility for mobile deployments. The KCH-22V control head introduces an intuitive interface and enhanced functionality that supports the evolving needs of first responders operating in dynamic field environments.

NXDN ™ Trunking for Viking 8000 Series Radios

EFJohnson will also highlight new NXDN Trunking support for the Viking 8000 Series, expanding the multi-protocol capabilities of the Viking platform. This new protocol addition further strengthens interoperability by enabling agencies operating NXDN Trunked systems to leverage the powerful performance and advanced feature set of Viking radios while maintaining compatibility with existing infrastructure and enhancing interoperability with P25 systems.





Visitors to the booth will also experience demonstrations of ATLAS P25 Systems, EFJohnson's decentralized system architecture designed for resilience, scalability, and cost efficiency. Integrated solutions such as StarGate® Dispatch and advanced network management tools provide agencies with enhanced situational awareness and streamlined command-and-control capabilities.

Delivering the Future of Mission-Critical Communications

"Public safety agencies rely on communications technology that performs flawlessly in the most demanding situations," said Duane Anderson, President and CEO of EFJohnson. "At IWCE 2026, we're excited to introduce new innovations that extend the capabilities of the Viking platform and further integrate broadband technologies, giving agencies the interoperability, flexibility, and reliability they need to protect their communities."

Experience the Future of Public Safety Communications

IWCE attendees are invited to visit JVCKENWOOD Booth #1711 to explore live demonstrations, speak with product experts, and learn how EFJohnson solutions are helping agencies modernize their communications infrastructure while maintaining the reliability of mission-critical LMR systems.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (EFJohnson) is an independent subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. Based in Irving, Texas, EFJohnson focuses on innovating, developing, and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company's customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company's products are marketed under the KENWOOD brand. For more information, visit www.efjohnson.com.



About JVCKENWOOD Corporation

JVCKENWOOD is a global manufacturer specializing in Automotive and Professional System Solutions. It was reborn as one company in October 2011 through the merger of Victor Company of Japan, Limited (JVC) and Kenwood Corporation (Kenwood) three years after management integration. JVCKENWOOD operates four business segments, Car Electronics, Professional Systems, Optical & Audio, and Entertainment Software with image, sound, and radio technologies, as well as infotainment and visual software. JVCKENWOOD creates excitement and peace of mind while aiming to achieve profitable growth and become a business group that is widely trusted by society. For more information, visit https://www.jvckenwood.com/en.html.

