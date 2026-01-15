Eforthink Displays the Future of UWB Technologies and Intelligent Living with Groundbreaking Products and Solutions at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS , Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the global stage of CES 2026—where the consumer electronics industry converges to shape the future—Eforthink took center stage with a "Spatial Perception" theme, showcasing its latest breakthroughs in applying UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology to industrial intelligence and smart home ecosystems.

Pioneering Smart Manufacturing: Full-Factor Lean Management Powers Industry 4.0

Eforthink at the CES2026 exhibition site

Armed with its proprietary multi-modal fusion tech (UWB+GNSS+Bluetooth) and end-to-end location services platform, Eforthink rolled out an all-encompassing solution that marries centimeter-level positioning, real-time data perception, and AI-driven decision-making. For manufacturers navigating the Industry 4.0 era, this isn't just a tool—it's a cornerstone for flexible production lines, airtight safety protocols, and game-changing efficiency gains.

The star of Eforthink's booth? A live-action UWB high-precision positioning demo that brought industrial logistics to life. The system dynamically tracked high-value materials with pinpoint centimeter-level accuracy, while a 3D visualization interface seamlessly synced electronic fence alerts and multi-device coordination—offering a vivid, real-world snapshot of how positioning tech transforms complex factory floors. It didn't take long for the demo to draw throngs of industry pros, media outlets, and international partners, who jumped at the chance to put the system to the test. Attendees grabbed positioning tags, simulating signal blockages and multi-source interference, only to be stunned by consistent sub-10cm accuracy and zero trajectory drift.

"The 'software-defined industry' wave we're seeing at CES 2026 isn't just a trend—it's exactly aligned with our mission to power industrial digitalization through location intelligence," Eforthink's CEO told reporters at the event. "Gone are the days when industrial competitiveness was just about how precise a single machine is. Now it's about end-to-end collaboration—and high-precision positioning is the glue that breaks down data silos and connects the physical and digital worlds. We've spent over a decade honing UWB tech, and we're bringing solutions proven in China's toughest industrial environments to the global stage. We're here to partner with global industrial leaders, export homegrown innovation, and co-create the next generation of global industrial positioning standards—all with a 'From China for Global' mindset."

Eforlink: Blazing a New Trail with "Spatial Perception Intelligence" for Smart Homes

As smart hardware proliferates—from smart speakers to connected thermostats—consumers are no longer satisfied with mere "feature-packed" devices. They want seamless integration: devices that talk to each other, interactions that feel natural, and data that stays secure. That's where Eforthink's new Eforlink lineup comes in—redefining the smart home category with what the company calls "Spatial Perception Intelligence." Debuting three game-changing products at CES 2026—Eforlink ScreenLock, Eforlink UWB Identity Presence Sensor, and UWB Pet Tag—Eforthink brings industrial-grade UWB precision to everyday life. These devices don't just react to commands; they proactively sense user location and identity, triggering customized responses across a connected home. Imagine your lights adjusting to your preferred brightness as you walk into a room, your door unlocking automatically when you're near, or your pet's tag sending real-time updates—all without lifting a finger. It's a stark contrast to traditional smart home products, which often rely on clunky app controls or delayed voice commands.

What sets Eforlink apart? Its "distance-triggered auto-activation" logic eliminates lag, turning passive device control into a holistic, responsive ecosystem. "We're moving beyond 'smart' to 'intuitive,'" a product lead explained. "The home should anticipate your needs, not the other way around." CES 2026 made one thing clear: Eforthink's AI-driven push to expand its smart ecosystem isn't just a strategy—it's a vision that's resonating. As the global consumer electronics industry shifts toward systematization and collaboration, Eforthink's user-centric approach positions it as a force to be reckoned with. With a growing product portfolio, the company is poised to disrupt not just smart homes, but a wide range of consumer and industrial scenarios worldwide.

