eFuels SEA Launches Platform to Develop eFuels Projects Across Southeast Asia Using Infinium Technology

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eFuels SEA, Ltd. today announced its launch as a new development platform dedicated to advancing electrofuel, also referred to as eFuel, projects throughout Southeast Asia. The company will utilize Infinium's ultra-low carbon eFuels technology to develop and deploy commercial-scale production facilities across the region, accelerating the transition to sustainable fuels.

Headquartered in Singapore, eFuels SEA will develop eFuel production facilities that convert captured carbon dioxide and renewable power into drop-in sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF) and other ultra-low carbon products. The platform is supported by an experienced Asia-based management team with expertise in energy markets, project finance, and industrial development, working in collaboration with regional partners.

Infinium, a global leader in ultra-low carbon electrofuels designed to decarbonize transportation and industrial supply chains, will license its proprietary eFuels technology to projects under development by eFuels SEA in Southeast Asia. Infinium's technology transforms renewable electricity, water, and waste carbon dioxide into high-value liquid fuels that can be used with existing fuel supply infrastructure without modification.

"By leveraging Infinium's demonstrated technology, we are confident of delivering economic value add, enhancing energy security and achieving climate impact in the region. We plan to work with local partners and community members to accelerate siting of these projects as a complement to local agendas for industrial development, manpower up-skilling and net-zero commitments." said David Wang, Co-founder & CEO

"Southeast Asia has the industrial capability and policy momentum to implement decarbonization projects to truly become a leader in electrofuels. There is also an urgent need to reduce dependency on fossil fuel with sustainable energy thereby enhancing energy security." said Tienleong Tan, Strategic Advisor, eFuels SEA. Infinium Energy is a leader in the commercialization of ultra-low carbon eFuels, operating the world's first commercial-scale eFuels plant in Corpus Christi, Texas since 2023. A second facility based on Infinium technology is currently under construction in Pecos, Texas.

"We are pleased to collaborate with eFuels SEA to expand access to eFuels in Southeast Asia, a region uniquely positioned to scale production of sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon fuels" said Robert Schuetzle, CEO and Founder of Infinium.

Reducing the region's carbon impact and its dependence on fossil fuels

Southeast Asia offers a unique combination of fuel demand fundamentals and sources of renewable energy. Countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia are advancing hydrogen and carbon management strategies that align with large-scale eFuel deployment. These developments create favorable conditions for new projects that can support domestic decarbonization goals while positioning the region as an exporter of sustainable fuels.

Accelerating Asia's Energy Transition

eFuels SEA plans to target development of 3-5 projects across multiple Southeast Asian countries. By combining regional project development expertise with Infinium's advanced technology platform, the company aims to scale production to meet both domestic demand and international market opportunities.

About Infinium

Infinium is reimagining how the world powers, moves, and computes. Through Infinium Energy™, the company transforms waste carbon into ultra-low carbon eFuels that decarbonize aviation, industry, and transport. Through Infinium Edge™, Infinium advances next-generation thermal infrastructure for data centers, removing heat as a constraint to enable more efficient, high-performance computing. Grounded in chemistry and energy systems expertise, Infinium's platforms turn carbon and heat from limits into opportunities. For more information, visit www.infiniumco.com.

About eFuels SEA, Ltd.

Based in Singapore, eFuels SEA, Ltd. is a regional platform focused on developing, financing, producing and supplying electrofuels across Southeast Asia. The company leverages renewable power, carbon capture, and Infinium's demonstrated technology to produce sustainable fuels for aviation, shipping, and industry. With a new industrial and financial ecosystem and re-skilling of new labor force, eFuels SEA believes it can transform the region's carbon liabilities into energy assets. For more information, visit www.efuelssea.com

CONTACT: Liz Myers, [email protected]

SOURCE Infinium; eFuels SEA