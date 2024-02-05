EG America Raises $750,000 for Disabled American Veterans

WESTBOROUGH, Md., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their fifth annual fundraiser for Disabled American Veterans (DAV), EG America raised $750,000 for the nonprofit that provides a lifetime of support to veterans and their families.

Throughout the month of November, guests at EG America's Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill stores were encouraged to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to DAV.

Front row, L to R: Josh Bradstreet, VP Operations Services; John Carey, President; Cody Vanboxel, CFO and Executive Director at DAV; Sandy Tierney, CHRO; Back row, L to R: Kieran Carr, Director of Talent Acquisition; David Masuret, SVP Petroleum Supply and Operations; Jon Arnold, SVP Marketing; Dan McNally, Director Corp Services; Tom Cacciola, CREO; Sorin Hilgen, Chief Digital Officer and In-Country CIO
DAV provides a range of programs for veterans including benefits assistance, transportation to and from medical appointments, and more, at no cost. Members of EG America's leadership team presented a check to DAV Executive Director and CFO Cody Vanboxel at the company's headquarters on January 23, 2024.

"We are honored to support the critical services and benefits DAV provides to veterans across the nation," said EG America President John Carey. "Thanks to the tremendous generosity of our guests and the collective efforts of our team members, EG America has surpassed all previous years' donation amounts, raising more than $3 million for DAV since the beginning of our partnership."

With more than 1,600 retail locations and 18,000+ team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. As the operator of Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill stores, we are committed to becoming America's preferred 'one-stop' destination by focusing on superior guest experience, high-quality grocery and fuel products, and supporting the communities in which we live and work. EG America is owned by EG Group, a UK-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the UK & Ireland, Europe, Australia, and the US. For more information about EG America, visit us at eg-america.com or follow us on LinkedIn

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

