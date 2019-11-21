Egami Group Founder And CEO Provides Blueprint For Dream Fulfillment And Business Success With "The Big Stretch"

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Egami Group announces the release of The Big Stretch: 90 Days to Expand Your Dreams, Crush Your Goals, and Create Your Own Success, the latest book from its Founder and CEO Teneshia Jackson Warner. Published by McGraw-Hill, The Big Stretch is part memoir, part motivational action guide and is filled with business strategies and advice from noted professionals to help readers move their goals and passions from fantasy to reality.

(PRNewsfoto/Egami Group)

"This book is the result of a divinely-inspired dream, its purpose is to arm people with the understanding that they can turn their dreams into reality," said Warner. "I wanted to gather the learnings and tools gleaned from working with both entrepreneurs and corporate executives into a guide to help employees, entrepreneurs or aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their very own dream projects."

Warner has applied The Big Stretch's dream-achievement system in her own life and business. She personifies what can be achieved when dreams are nurtured and grounded in purpose, and risks are welcomed as part of the process. She founded Egami Group in 2007, to help brands and corporations reach multicultural audiences authentically through the powerful purpose platforms of culture, community and cause. The word I-M-A-G-E spelled backward, Egami Group has since distinguished itself as a strategic powerhouse where creative marketing solutions that shift perception, inspire behavior-change and move culture take flight.

The Big Stretch is available wherever books are sold. For more information, visit:

https://www.thebigstretchbook.com

About Egami Group

Egami Group is an award-winning, multicultural integrated marketing and communications agency founded on the belief that the brands that live, lead and operate ON PURPOSE can change the world. The agency was named among Adweek's 100 Fastest-Growing Agencies (2019) and is the only independent, African American female-owned agency to earn a Cannes Lion Grand Prix for its work. A certified minority business entity, Egami Group is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit egamigroup.com.

Media Contacts:

Josiah Omotosho

josiah@egamigroup.com

917-720-5597

Jessica Reda

Jessica@shpny.com

212-597-9200

SOURCE Egami Group

Related Links

http://www.egamigroup.com

