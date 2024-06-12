EGAMI GROUP HIRES LAURA SUTPHEN AS AGENCY PRESIDENT

Accelerates Delivery of Agency's Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EGAMI Group, the award-winning, multicultural integrated communications agency, has appointed Laura Sutphen as President, with a focus on accelerating growth and expanding capabilities at scale.

Sutphen will assume leadership of day-to-day agency management, scaling operations and capabilities, in addition to working directly with clients. She will report to EGAMI Founder, Teneshia Jackson Warner, who serves as agency CEO.

Sutphen joins EGAMI from Golin, where she most recently held the role of Managing Director, Social Impact and Inclusion and Global Head of Social Purpose. Sutphen brings three decades of experience working in and with communities of color, building purpose into global brands, leading social change, and driving business growth.

Sutphen's most notable and award-winning work with intersectional teams includes pioneering a First-of-its-kind environmental racism study, Justice for All; launching Amazon's Black Business Accelerator program; leading strategy for Aveeno's SkinVisibility campaign to help address Black skin health inequities; and launching the emergency contraceptive drug Plan B for women around the world.

"As we chart our course for the future, there is an increasing demand for us to guide our clients in understanding the evolving, complex, and nuanced realities of multicultural, multiethnic, inclusive, and diverse audiences – which now represent mainstream culture," said Jackson Warner. "Our team found in Laura a partner in purpose and partner in growth. Throughout her career, Laura has been a bias disrupter, with a long track record of allyship and working in and with communities of color."

Sutphen previously held senior leadership roles at Ketchum, Fenton Communications, and Amazon, where she was Director of Communications leading a global team. Earlier in her career, Sutphen founded and led her own agency, Social Planets.

Sutphen's expertise, client experience, leadership style, and values align with EGAMI's strategic growth vision.

"There is tremendous business growth opportunity ahead for brand leaders who understand how to reach evolving multicultural and diverse audiences," said Sutphen. "EGAMI is well known for its creativity and brave, powerful work connecting clients with the multicultural mainstream. I'm excited to bring my multifaceted agency experience; track record of building modern capabilities for brands; and perspective and experience in purpose, social impact, and inclusion to partner with this incredible team to scale the magic of EGAMI."

This leadership appointment marks a new chapter for EGAMI, which recently celebrated its 17th anniversary on June 7, 2024.

About EGAMI Group: EGAMI Group, the award-winning, Black and woman-owned multicultural integrated communications agency, has a mission to make the world a better place for people of color. Since its founding in 2007, EGAMI has served as a trusted partner to some of the world's leading global brands to help them understand and connect with multicultural audiences and drive social impact at scale. The agency was the First multicultural and Black-owned agency to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity for its work on "The Talk," P&G's two-minute Film showing Black mothers preparing their children for the racism they will face in their lives.

