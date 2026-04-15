Egan-Jones Appoints Sylvain Raynes, Ph.D., to Lead Structured Finance

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent credit rating agency, today announced that Sylvain Raynes, Ph.D., will join the firm to lead its structured finance practice.

Raynes brings more than 30 years of experience in structured finance, credit risk analysis, and transaction structuring. He has advised global investors, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies on complex securitizations across asset classes, including asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and residential mortgage-backed securities.

He is widely recognized for his contributions to structured finance analytics, including the co-development of Waterfall Editor and ABSTRAK, real-time valuation systems used in primary and secondary markets. His methodologies have been adopted by major market participants and published in leading industry texts.

"Sylvain brings a rare combination of technical depth, market experience, and analytical discipline," said Sean Egan, CEO and founder of Egan-Jones Ratings Company. "As structured finance markets continue to grow in scale and complexity, investors require independent, transparent analysis. His leadership strengthens our ability to meet that need and expand our capabilities in this important segment of the credit markets."

Raynes has held senior roles at Moody's Investors Service, Credit Suisse First Boston, Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and PaineWebber, now part of UBS. He has also served as a testifying and consulting expert in major securities litigation matters involving structured finance and credit ratings.

"Investors deserve analysis they can actually trust, and that's what has always driven my work," said Sylvain Raynes. "I look forward to leading Egan-Jones' structured finance practice and supporting clients navigating increasingly complex credit environments with the kind of transparent, investor-focused analysis this market demands."

The appointment reflects Egan-Jones' continued investment in expanding its analytical coverage and reinforcing its position as an independent provider of credit ratings. The firm's investor-pay model is designed to reduce conflicts of interest and support objective, high-quality analysis.

Raynes holds a doctorate in mechanical and aerospace engineering from Princeton University.

About Egan-Jones Ratings Company

Egan-Jones, an NRSRO founded in 1995, offers timely and accurate credit ratings and proxy services.

Media Contact for this Release:

Debra DeShong

[email protected]

SOURCE Egan-Jones Ratings Co.