Egan-Jones Releases Macro Outlook for Institutional Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones published an analysis examining geopolitical, fiscal, and productivity developments that may influence long-term risk assessments and investment outcomes for sophisticated institutional investors and risk managers.

The report states, "Our premise is that the future is far more promising than what you have been led to believe." The installment adds, "In writing these installments, we aim to be apolitical and to write from a perspective that assists sophisticated institutional investors and risk managers."

The analysis reviews major geopolitical developments involving Panama, Venezuela, Cuba, Greenland, Iran, NATO, Mexico, Russia, and China and emphasizes that the geopolitical environment is critical for the long-term health of any country.

On fiscal matters, the report discusses ongoing challenges tied to major expenditure categories including Social Security, defense, interest, and social services, noting that efforts to reduce expenditure appear underway despite continued pressure from higher interest rates over the past five years.

Regarding economic productivity, the report states, "Numerous economists claim the primary pathway to increased living standards is a rise in productivity." It highlights the convergence of technologies including Artificial Intelligence, robotics, improved energy generation, storage space development, and medical advances as potential drivers of productivity growth.

The installment also outlines risks including political uncertainty surrounding midterm elections and the broader risks that accompany policy shifts. It concludes that sophisticated institutional investors and risk managers need to make accurate assessments of the most likely outcomes and that the purpose of the installment is to provide perspective on true conditions and likely future developments.

About Egan-Jones Ratings

Egan-Jones Ratings Company was founded in 1995 for the purpose of issuing timely, accurate ratings. The firm rapidly gained credibility by flagging the failures of Enron and WorldCom, and has since established itself as a leading global provider of credit ratings. Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider. Egan-Jones Proxy Services is a leading proxy advisor, offering investors vote guidance, vote execution, and reporting.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1 212 425 0460

SOURCE Egan-Jones Ratings Co.