Egan-Jones Convenes Nearly 300 Industry Leaders at Second Annual Private Credit Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones Ratings Company, a leading provider of private credit ratings, hosted its second annual Private Credit Conference, bringing together institutional investors and industry leaders to examine market growth, regulatory developments and capital treatment changes affecting private credit.

The conference, held Jan. 22 at the Yale Club in New York City, drew nearly 300 attendees from across the private credit ecosystem, including insurance companies, private credit funds, investment banks, and other leading capital allocators. Strong attendance reflected heightened interest in regulatory developments and capital treatment issues affecting private credit.

"Private credit continues to play a growing role in institutional portfolios, particularly among insurers," said Sean Egan, CEO and founder of Egan-Jones Ratings Company. "As regulatory frameworks evolve, independent and timely credit analysis is essential to understanding risk, capital treatment and the opportunities private markets offer investors seeking diversified strategies."

Programming focused on the private credit market outlook for 2026, recent changes to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners reporting framework, and the implications of updates to bond definitions and risk-based capital requirements.

One panel, featuring former state insurance commissioners and market participants, examined how investors should prepare for regulatory changes adopted by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), including potential capital and accounting reforms. The discussion included remarks from Alan McClain, former Arkansas insurance commissioner and a member of the Egan-Jones Ratings Company board of directors.

"Egan-Jones has a long history of engagement in private credit and insurance markets," McClain said. "That experience makes the firm a natural convener for discussions around regulation, capital treatment, and risk."

Another panel explored broader industry trends, including innovative fund structures, evolving capital allocation strategies among insurance companies and family offices, and how industry participants are leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance investment and risk management processes.

Caroline Ding, Director of Ratings, discussed how Egan-Jones Ratings maintains quality ratings during periods of volatility, saying "consistency and rigor translate into maintaining rating quality and integrity even in stressed markets." Reflecting on Egan-Jones' methodology and culture, Ding highlighted how the firm maintains a disciplined and transparent approach, showcasing both the firm's methodology and its culture.

