Egan-Jones Examines the AI Race and Its Implications for Investors

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones released an analysis examining the intensifying competition among leading technology companies in artificial intelligence and the potential winners and losers as the industry continues to evolve.

The release explains that while geopolitical events have dominated recent headlines, another competition with far reaching implications is unfolding among the world's largest technology companies. It notes that artificial intelligence is expected to transform numerous industries, driving substantial investment by major technology firms and reshaping the competitive landscape.

Egan-Jones identifies several segments positioned to benefit from continued AI investment, including semiconductor manufacturers, data centers, power producers, foundational model developers, and hardware manufacturers. The analysis highlights strong demand for computing infrastructure while noting that access to components and energy remains an important consideration.

The publication also examines how the AI competitive environment differs from traditional technology markets. It suggests that lower switching costs and a growing number of competitors create a more dynamic marketplace than previous software business models. While model quality remains important, Egan-Jones notes that direct connectivity to users through mobile operating systems and personal computers may provide meaningful competitive advantages for certain firms.

The analysis identifies three dimensions that may define long term leadership in artificial intelligence: intelligence, speed, and price. It explains that advanced reasoning capabilities are likely to command premiums in complex applications, while speed is critical for real time systems such as autonomous vehicles and trading platforms. Cost leadership, meanwhile, may determine success in high volume applications including customer service, content moderation, and large-scale data extraction.

Egan-Jones concludes that uncertainty remains high as technology advances rapidly and regulatory developments continue to evolve. The release states that its framework is intended to help sophisticated institutional investors and risk managers evaluate potential long-term shifts across the artificial intelligence landscape.

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Egan-Jones, an NRSRO founded in 1995, offers timely and accurate credit ratings and proxy services.

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SOURCE Egan-Jones Ratings Co.