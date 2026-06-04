Egan-Jones Ratings Company Unveils Redesigned Website at egan-jones.com

Refreshed online presence showcases the firm's three decades of independent ratings and introduces its capabilities to clients and the broader market

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones Ratings Company (Egan-Jones), a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO), today announced the launch of its redesigned website at egan-jones.com. The refreshed site presents a modern front door to the firm, telling the Egan-Jones story, introducing its capabilities across credit ratings, private credit ratings, and credit research, and making it easier for prospective and current clients to learn about the firm and get in touch.

The site is the firm's brand and marketing presence. Client ratings, research, and other deliverables continue to be provided through Egan-Jones's established client channels, unchanged by the launch.

The redesign reflects three decades of growth. Egan-Jones began providing ratings in 1995 with a clear purpose: to issue timely, accurate, and independent assessments of credit quality. The firm gained early credibility by flagging the failures of Enron and WorldCom, and has since established itself as a global provider of credit ratings trusted by banks, asset managers, insurers, and other financial institutions.

A market leader in private credit ratings, Egan-Jones serves clients seeking to raise capital in the private credit markets. Its ratings process is designed to help issuers quickly identify credit quality as they structure an issuance, including indicative ratings feedback at no cost. The new site explains these capabilities and the firm's broader research work in a clearer, more accessible way.

"For thirty years, our mission has stayed the same: deliver independent, timely ratings that the market can rely on," said Sean Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Egan-Jones Ratings Company. "Our new website tells that story and makes it easier for the market to understand who we are and what sets us apart."

Prospective and current clients are invited to visit the new site at egan-jones.com to learn more about the firm.

About Egan-Jones Ratings Company

Egan-Jones Ratings Company started providing ratings in 1995 for the purpose of issuing timely, accurate ratings. The firm is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO), is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider, and is certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Egan-Jones provides independent credit ratings, private credit ratings, credit research, and proxy services to financial institutions, asset managers, fund managers, investment banks, insurers, and other market participants. Learn more at egan-jones.com.

Media Contact

Wickham Egan

Director, Business Development and Operations

Egan-Jones Ratings Company

1120 Avenue of the Americas, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10036

+1 (646) 665-1585

[email protected]

SOURCE Egan-Jones Ratings Company