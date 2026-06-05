Egan-Jones Recommends Genco Shareholders Support All Company Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones recommends that shareholders of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited vote FOR all Genco nominees, namely Paramita Das, Kathleen C. Haines, Basil G. Mavroleon, Karin Y. Orsel, Arthur L. Regan, and John C. Wobensmith, on the WHITE proxy card at the 2026 Annual Meeting.

The recommendation comes as Diana Shipping, Genco's largest shareholder with approximately 14.8% ownership, seeks to acquire the Company through a tender offer and replace the full Board with its own slate. Egan-Jones concluded that Diana's proposal does not represent the best strategic alternative for shareholders and that Genco's current Board and Comprehensive Value Strategy should remain in place.

Egan-Jones notes that Diana's latest $24.80 per share bid remains below both analyst net asset value estimates of approximately $26.50 to $26.80 per share and even Diana's own cited NAV, while offering no evident control premium despite seeking 100% ownership and a full board change. The analysis also states that the tender structure relies in part on selling vessels at what Genco characterizes as fire sale prices, which could transfer embedded asset upside and future market-cycle benefits away from Genco shareholders.

The report further highlights Genco's shareholder returns under its Comprehensive Value Strategy, launched in April 2021. Since that time, Genco has delivered approximately 249% total shareholder return, materially outperforming much of the drybulk sector while maintaining a low-leverage, high-dividend, and selective fleet-growth strategy. Egan-Jones concludes that this record weakens the case for a takeover or wholesale board replacement.

In addition, Egan-Jones found that Genco's Board has shown a willingness to evaluate strategic alternatives. Based on engagement with both parties and public disclosures, the analysis states that Genco explored potential transactions with Diana and rejected its proposals primarily on valuation and execution risk grounds, rather than refusing to engage.

Egan-Jones also notes that Genco's nominees collectively offer deep drybulk, financial, and operational expertise and are better suited to oversee the continuation of the Company's existing strategy. By contrast, Diana's slate appears more oriented toward transactions and restructurings, raising concern that it would prioritize a sale over long-term shareholder value creation.

About Egan-Jones Proxy Services

Egan-Jones Proxy Services provides independent proxy voting analysis, recommendations, and reporting for institutional investors.

Media Contact:

Allison Wyderka

[email protected]

+1 (646) 657-9975

SOURCE Egan-Jones Ratings Company