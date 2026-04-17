Egan-Jones Recommends Ingles Markets Shareholders Support Rory A. Held to Improve Capital Allocation and Growth Oversight

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones recommends that Class A shareholders of Ingles Markets vote FOR Rory A. Held on the GOLD universal proxy card and WITHHOLD votes from management nominees Rebekah Lowe and Dwight Jacobs.

Egan-Jones argues that the core issue is capital allocation. Over the past decade, Ingles Markets deployed approximately $1.5 billion in capital expenditures while generating little improvement in operating income, reducing its store count from 201 to 194, opening no new stores in the past four fiscal years, and leaving the Class A dividend unchanged. The analysis states that the stock trades at approximately book value, reflecting continued market skepticism regarding the Board's capital deployment strategy.

Egan-Jones notes that Ingles is not financially distressed from a balance sheet perspective. The Company ended fiscal 2025 with approximately $366 million in cash and short-term investments, while debt declined from approximately $632 million in fiscal 2021 to approximately $544 million in fiscal 2025. However, the report argues that the business appears to be operating in maintenance mode. In a low-margin business, a company that is not growing risks long-term decline, and Ingles has opened no new stores in the past four fiscal years while operating fewer stores than it did a decade ago. The report also notes growing pressure in the fundamentals, with free cash flow falling sharply and margins deteriorating.

The analysis also points to substantial underutilized capital. Ingles is sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars of cash and significant real estate that is not generating income. The Company owns 29 undeveloped locations that are not producing rental income, and Summer Road estimates that Ingles holds roughly 1,800 acres of undeveloped real estate appraised by county tax assessors at approximately $466 million. Egan-Jones argues that shareholders would be best served by a rigorous evaluation of how this capital can be deployed to generate outsized returns.

The Company has stagnated for years, with no new store openings and a significant portion of its real estate sitting idle. Egan-Jones concludes that Class A shareholders would benefit from a new board voice focused on evaluating all possible options for maximizing shareholder returns.

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SOURCE Egan-Jones Ratings Company