Egan-Jones Recommends WEX Shareholders Support Impactive Nominees in 2026 Director Election

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones released an analysis recommending that WEX shareholders vote FOR Kurt P. Adams, Ellen R. Alemany, and Lauren Taylor Wolfe using the WHITE universal proxy card at the Company's May 5, 2026 Annual Meeting. Egan-Jones further recommends that shareholders WITHHOLD votes from management nominees Melissa Smith, Daniel Callahan, James Groch, Derrick Roman, Stephen Smith, Susan Sobbott, and Nancy Altobello, while remaining unopposed to Aimee Cardwell and David Foss.

The analysis concludes that the case for change is compelling in light of WEX's underperformance, capital allocation concerns, and governance weaknesses. Over the past five years, WEX delivered total shareholder returns of approximately negative 24%, trailing Corpay by nearly 40% and HealthEquity by nearly 60%. Egan-Jones argues that the Company has not effectively translated its strategic position and growth opportunities into shareholder value.

The report also raises concerns about capital allocation. While WEX has grown revenue through acquisitions, Egan-Jones says much of that growth has been inorganic and accompanied by higher debt, greater complexity, and limited evidence of value accretion. The Company had approximately $4.9 billion in total debt at fiscal year-end 2025. Egan-Jones also notes that WEX's 2025 share repurchase program was funded in part with new borrowings, raising questions about capital discipline and the use of leverage.

At the operating level, the analysis highlights a widening performance gap in WEX's core businesses. While the Benefits segment has shown margin expansion, operating margins in both Mobility and Corporate Payments have been declining. Egan-Jones notes that WEX's Mobility margins trailed Corpay's comparable operations by more than 18 percentage points in 2025, underscoring operational underperformance in the Company's core segments.

The report also points to governance concerns, including the continued combination of the CEO and Chair roles, weak response to low director support in 2025, and repeated changes to executive compensation peer groups that Egan-Jones believes obscure true performance. In Egan-Jones' view, the Impactive nominees would bring stronger operational, banking, regulatory, and shareholder alignment expertise to the Board.

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