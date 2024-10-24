Egen Announces Acquisition of Qarik, Strengthens Position as Leading Cloud, Platform and AI Services Provider in the Google Cloud Ecosystem

End to End Services Enable Organizations to Accelerate their Digital Transformation Journeys

NAPERVILLE, Ill. and CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Egen, a technology services company with leading capabilities across Google Cloud infrastructure, product and data engineering, and artificial intelligence (AI), announced today it is acquiring Qarik, a multinational Google Cloud Premier Partner with a strong team of veteran Google Cloud leaders, architects and engineers helping clients transform their businesses with the capabilities of Google. The acquisition of Qarik further strengthens Egen's position as a leading pure-play services partner focused on advanced data and AI applications in the Google Cloud ecosystem.

Egen has experienced rapid growth over the past several years and now leads critical projects across large and emerging organizations – including Fortune 500 brands – with deep experience in the communications, consumer goods, healthcare, life sciences, high tech, retail, and public sector verticals. Egen was recognized this year as a "Major Contender" in the first Everest Group "Google Cloud Services Specialists PEAK Matrix' Assessment 2024" report.

The combination of Egen's scaled global delivery capabilities and Qarik's advanced Google Cloud expertise will double down on Egen's positioning as the premier independent services partner for private and public sector clients. The combined company will have more than 800 certified and skilled architects and engineers with the cloud, data, AI and platform expertise to work with organizations to build innovative and optimized solutions that address their toughest challenges, driving growth, operational and human performance.

The company will operate under the Egen brand, with Saleem Janmohamed, serving as the Chairman and CEO of the newly combined company.

"Every organization is trying to figure out how to capitalize on the advances in data and AI technologies, including the not yet unleashed power of generative AI, as a multiplier of human and operational performance. By combining the strengths and depth of talent from Egen and Qarik, we are best equipped to help our clients design and engineer cloud, data, AI and platform powered solutions that will dramatically increase growth, improve operational performance, and empower people," said Janmohamed.

Joe Schenk, CEO and Founder of Qarik, will take on the role of Chief Client Officer. Founded in 2019, Qarik provides cloud transformation, data migration, and AI services to companies in the communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, high tech, and retail industries based in the US and internationally.

"Joining forces with Egen is an exciting milestone. Qarik has been working with a forward-thinking client base, who have challenged us to power their growth and efficiency, breaking new ground in how to deliver technology-driven transformation. The combination of Egen and Qarik creates a rapidly growing firm with a differentiated suite of assets and people deeply skilled in data and AI. We are excited for the future with Egen and look forward to delivering even more new and innovative solutions for our clients to go further, faster," said Schenk.

Egen is a portfolio company of Recognize , a technology investment firm. In October 2021, Recognize announced its initial strategic investment in Egen (formerly SpringML).

"Businesses large and small are on a long term journey to integrate data and cloud technology into all areas of their business and deliver value to their customers," said Frank D'Souza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Recognize. "As businesses form their data and cloud transformation strategies, Egen has been at the forefront of helping drive impact for their clients and the combination of Egen and Qarik will further help organizations move to new levels of performance and capabilities."

About Egen

Egen works with organizations across industries, engineering new possibilities with cloud, platforms, data, and generative AI to empower people and deliver impact for the better. Our more than 700 technology specialists in Canada, India, and the United States have extensive knowledge and experience working across all the leading cloud and data platforms, with a strategic focus on Google Cloud and Salesforce. Learn more at egen.ai .

About Qarik

Qarik works with organizations across industries to support their data, platform, and AI modernization to achieve better business outcomes—faster time to market, engineering productivity, and increased capabilities. As a multinational Google Cloud Premier Partner, Qarik works across multiple products and engagement models, on a mission to advance enterprises further and faster along their transformation journeys. Our team of former Googlers, Wall Street veterans, and delivery experts embed directly into client teams to help accelerate cloud native practices and achieve success. Learn more at qarik.com .

About Recognize

Recognize is an investment platform exclusively focused on the digital services industry. The firm provides operational expertise, industry insights and strategic capital to innovative companies in this sector. To learn more, visit www.recognize.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

