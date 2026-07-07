Egen launches Agentic Change Enablement Practice to accelerate enterprise AI adoption and value

New practice helps organizations move from AI pilots to scaled adoption by aligning people, workflows, governance, and technology.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations accelerate their investments in artificial intelligence, agentic AI, and autonomous workflows, many are discovering that technology deployment is only part of the challenge. Real value depends on redesigning how work gets done, helping teams adopt new AI-enabled ways of working, and measuring impact across the enterprise. To help organizations navigate this shift, Egen today announced the launch of its Agentic Change Enablement Practice.

Egen accelerates value with cloud, data, platforms, and AI.

Egen, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, guides organizations through workflow orchestration, data and platform integration, agent engineering, and change enablement to create a clear path from strategic AI transformation to value. The addition of this practice deepens Egen's alignment with Google Cloud's focus on helping enterprises use agents to transform work and accelerate value.

Egen collaborates with organizations to define agentic AI goals, redesign priority workflows, guide workforce evolution, and maximize technology investments through training, adoption, and measurement at scale. Using Google Cloud technologies including Gemini Enterprise, Egen creates a multiplier effect with AI agents that use enterprise context, reasoning, and tools to address challenges and create new possibilities. This all happens in a trusted, resilient ecosystem with enterprise grade-compliance, security, and sovereignty controls.

"Agentic AI will not create value simply because it is deployed," said Alim Somani, CEO of Egen. "Value comes when agents are embedded into real workflows, people understand how their work is changing, and organizations have the governance, training, and measurement needed to scale adoption. Our Agentic Change Enablement Practice brings those pieces together so enterprises can move from experimentation to durable enterprise impact."

To build, grow, and lead this capability, Egen appointed digital transformation veteran Christy Mayr as Head of Agentic Change Enablement.

Christy and her team of technology specialists will focus on helping organizations successfully adopt new ways of working across teams, functions, and operating models. By embedding AI into everyday workflows, enhancing decision-making processes, and providing stakeholder alignment, learning, communications, and adoption support, the practice helps organizations rapidly move from a concept to scalable, responsible, and measurable outcomes.

As organizations look to scale their AI capabilities, Egen's Agentic Change Enablement Practice is positioned to drive agentic workflow adoption, workforce readiness, and measurable ROI at enterprise scale.

Organizations ready to move from AI experimentation to agentic workflow adoption can connect with the Egen team today to get started.

About Egen

Egen accelerates value with cloud, data, platforms, and AI. Our more than 700 technology specialists in Canada, Europe, India, and the United States have extensive knowledge and experience working across leading data and AI platforms, with a strategic focus on Google Cloud. Learn more at egen.ai.

SOURCE Egen