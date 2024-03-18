Egen Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Google Cloud Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Egen is recognized as a "Major Contender" in Google Cloud Services in the first Everest Group "Google Cloud Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024" report.

Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing market impact, vision, and capability. It measures the relative market success and overall delivery capability of service and technology providers based on performance, experiences, ability, and knowledge. The report provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

"As Google Cloud continues to strengthen its foothold in the enterprise cloud domain by enriching its infrastructure, platform, data, security, and AI/ML offerings, enterprises are increasingly seeking specialized providers. These providers offer deeper technical expertise, agile solutions, and cost efficiency, which align closely with enterprise needs. Specialists are assisting enterprises in navigating their cloud journey by leveraging a specialized talent pool, ensuring faster time-to-value, implementing proven best practices, and offering deep expertise in customized Google Cloud offerings," said Zachariah Chirayil, Practice Director, Everest Group.

"Within the Google Cloud specialist landscape, Egen distinguishes itself by going beyond fundamental cloud services capabilities and deepening its focus on specific areas across data, AI, and platform. Its key strength lies in its platforms and data engineering expertise highlighted through credible market proof points, numerous accelerators and frameworks, as well as augmented by the strategic merger of Egen Solutions and SpringML. Its investments in developing solutions for healthcare, life sciences, and the public sector, such as Precision Medicine and Infrastructure Intelligence, have expedited enterprises' journey on Google Cloud. Enterprise clients consider it a strategic partner and have appreciated the technical skill of its talent. These factors have contributed to its positioning as a Major Contender on Everest Group's Google Cloud Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024," Chirayil said.

"This recognition as a Major Contender in Google Cloud Services is a testament to Egen's strengths as one of the largest independent players in the Google Cloud ecosystem with the expertise to execute at speed across the cloud, data, AI, and platform engineering needs of our clients," said Saleem Janmohamed, Chairman and CEO of Egen. "The velocity and volatility of technology change is only increasing. Our deep Google Cloud capabilities help our clients effectively navigate these changes and take advantage of the next wave of innovation, productivity, and impact enabled by data and AI."

Everest Group comparatively assesses providers on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients, and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint, and buyer satisfaction. The PEAK Matrix assessment process also includes provider customer reference interviews.

About Egen

Egen works with organizations across industries to help them unleash the power of cloud, data, AI, and platforms to empower people, create possibilities, and deliver impact for the better. Our more than 700 technology specialists in Canada, India, and the United States have extensive knowledge and experience working across all the leading cloud and data platforms with a strategic focus on Google Cloud and Salesforce. In August 2023, Egen was formed from the strategic merger of SpringML's data, analytics, and AI capabilities with Egen Solutions' cloud and platform engineering expertise.

