Egencia Reveals 2020 Top 100 Preferred Corporate Hotels

"The Egencia Top 100 Preferred Corporate Hotel awards recognize the best of the best – hotels that relentlessly strive to understand business travelers and specifically tailor their customer service programs to cater to their needs," said Mark Hollyhead, Chief Operating Officer and SVP of Customer Success at Egencia. "It is a privilege to recognize hoteliers that nurture a customer-centric culture and share our commitment to delivering a superior business traveler experience."

Winners of the fifth annual awards program were selected based on customer ratings, promotions, booking popularity, points programs, desirable amenities for corporate travelers, customer service, and overall guest experience. Business travelers can refer to this list to find a hotel knowing the hotelier has received exceptional ratings from fellow corporate travelers and they're getting the best overall value.

Over the course of 2019, the 100 top hotels collectively delivered nearly 125,000 room nights with complimentary breakfast and more than 75,000 room nights eligible for loyalty points to nearly 110,000 Egencia business travelers across 16 countries.

In addition to the Top 100 award winners, there are more than 35,000 hotels in the Egencia Preferred Rate program that understand corporate travelers' unique needs and offer exclusive rates with amenities, and perks such as flexible cancellation policies, car parking, Wi-Fi and breakfast.

The 2020 Top 100 Preferred Corporate Hotel award winners can be found here.

SOURCE Egencia

