EggLife Foods Announces Partnership with Tony's Fresh Market for Additional Illinois Distribution

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EggLife Foods, Inc., the Chicago-based food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carbohydrate-heavy foods, announces that it is expanding its distribution with Tony's Fresh Market. The expansion will include all 16 Tony's locations in the Chicagoland area.

The additional distribution extends the brand's growing presence throughout the Midwest, which currently includes 357 stores across multiple retail partners.



"Tony's is a one-stop shop with an incredible range of product offerings," says Ross Lipari, Chief Sales Officer of EggLife Foods, Inc. "We are very excited to introduce egglife wraps to their longstanding and loyal Chicagoland customer base."

"We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality products for our customers, and we are thrilled to welcome EggLife Foods into our stores," says Jason Zimanek, Dairy Category Manager at Tony's Fresh Market. "Their egglife wraps deliver amazing taste at a great price, which perfectly aligns with the needs and wants of our customers."

egglife™ egg white wraps contain less than 30 calories, less than or equal to one gram of carbohydrates or fewer and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style.

About EggLife Foods, Inc.

EggLife Foods, Inc. is an innovative food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carb and calorie laden foods. Developed by EggLife founder Peggy Johns in her own kitchen, egglifeTM egg white wraps have less than 30 calories, less than or equal to one gram of carbohydrates or fewer and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style – and are produced at EggLife's own facility, in Wolcott, Indiana. egglife egg white wraps are available in the refrigerated section at over 357 locations across the Midwest. The wraps are packaged six to a pack and retail for about $4.99 per pack. More information is available at egglifefoods.com .

